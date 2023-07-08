Thousands of trees planted in South Auckland ahead of FIFA Women's World Cup

The tree planting was held at Puhinui Reserve, in South Auckland.

Hundreds of football fans braved the rain to spruce up Puhinui Reserve in South Auckland with some new native trees to help make a positive impact on the environment, while celebrating the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

In its first event to help promote sustainability and a safer, healthier environment for the much-anticipated tournament, the tree planting initiative was a “show of care” to one of the host countries, organised by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited as part of the world cup’s host city programme.

After a mihi and karakia, and some brief words from FIFA WWC head of sustainability Dr Sheila Nguyen, people got to work with spades in gloved hands to plant trees at 32 prepared sections – in honour of the 32 nations playing.

Puhinui Reserve, a historic and protected conservation, is home to a variety of ecosystems and habitats, including extensive shell banks, intertidal mudflats, mangroves and extensive shoreline salt marsh.

READ MORE:

* Fifa Women's World Cup: The 'ridiculously nerve-racking' training to be an audio description commentator

* ‘I know what these women stand for’: Matildas could protest Visit Saudi deal

* Challenge for NZ's Fifa chief Sarai Bareman to stop controversial Saudi Arabian sponsorship deal



Nguyen said planting trees was a way for world cup organisers to support New Zealand’s grand ambition of planting a billion trees by 2028.

It was part of FIFA Women’s sustainability strategy for the world cup, she said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The first teams in the FIFA Women's World Cup arrived in Auckland on Thursday.

“In hosting the big event and knowing how important sport is, this is a really great opportunity to share that platform and that stage with so many important issues that we all care about,” Nguyen said.

“It’s about making sure we are arms wide open to welcome everybody to enjoy football as much as we do. We care about accessibility, we care about our basic rights, human rights and that the environment is safe.”

Planting trees was also a sign of respect to tangata whenua, the traditional custodians of the land, she said.

“We want to leave the place we come to better than before. It’s a show of care.”

Greg Bowker/Supplied FIFA WWC head of sustainability, Dr Sheila Nguyen.

More than 250 people turned up to plant 5100 native trees.

“We want to encourage people to not only love football but also love the places where we play, and that is our natural world.

“We need clean air, we need green grass, we need unpolluted water so that we can continue playing football. And tree planting is a gesture of care, as well as having all the natural environment benefits.”

Nguyen encouraged New Zealanders to buy tickets for the Women’s World Cup and throw their support behind the teams.

Greg Bowker/Supplied More than 250 people turned up to plant 5100 native trees.

The Football Ferns kick off the tournament in 12 days, against Norway at Eden Park.