FIFA Women's World Cup: Megan Rapinoe leads list of biggest, best and most influential players

Megan Rapinoe, one of the biggest names at the FIFA Women’s World Cup with Tazuni, the official mascot.

The biggest stars at the FIFA Women’s World Cup have an influence far beyond the football field.

They may not yet be household names to rugby-following Kiwis, but Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Sam Kerr and Ada Hegerberg - to name just a few - have more social media followers than New Zealand’s biggest male sports luminaries such as Dan Carter, Steven Adams and Sonny Bill Williams.

The best women’s footballers do not yet earn anywhere near the telephone number salaries paid to their male counterparts, but after endorsement income is added, some are already pulling in more than longtime All Blacks.

Some of the superstars at the 2023 World Cup are also known for their passionate advocacy on social issues including LGBTQ+ rights, environmental sustainability and equality.

Today we look at some of the biggest names with the broadest reach.

MEGAN RAPINOE (United States)

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Megan Rapinoe at training in Auckland.

The two-time United States world champion stands out for more than just her skill and her coloured hair.

Rapinoe has become a shining beacon for how international sports stars can use their profile to highlight causes.

The 38-year-old Californian is known for her powerful advocacy of LGBTQ+ issues and for kneeling during the national anthem in support of former NFL player and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick and his Black Lives Matter protest.

US SOCCER United States star Megan Rapinoe announces plans to retire after her fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Rapinoe hasn’t been afraid to use her massive social media following (2m on Instagram, 883,700 on Twitter) to call out former US President Donald Trump.

US corporates love her as much as American fans. Rapinoe’s commercial backers include Nike, Samsung and luxury fashion brand Loewe.

Who knows, Kiwi spectators might even get to see Rapinoe’s fiancee, former Seattle Storm WNBA star Sue Bird, in the crowd. The couple met while both playing at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

SAM KERR (Australia)

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Sam Kerr of the Matildas poses for a photograph during a World Cup squad public presentation at Melbourne’s Federation Square.

The Matildas captain is reportedly the highest paid women’s footballer in the powerful English Women’s Super League in terms of annual salary. The 29-year-old reportedly draws around $870,000 a season from league and cup champions Chelsea.

But Kerr also cashes in off the field. The prolific goalscorer is one of a stable of women’s stars contracted to Nie and also has deals with Nike EA Sports, Australia’s CommBank and Swiss luxury watch company IWC Shaffhausen.

Now regarded as one of the greatest players in the world, Kerr is an established social media influencer with 1.25m followers on Instagram and 435,000 on Facebook.

Her already sky-high profile will soar even further if she can lead the Matildas to a first-ever World Cup medal.

ALEX MORGAN (United States)​

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Alex Morgan of USA breaks away from Gabi Rennie of New Zealand during a January friendly in Wellington.

The US co-captain, who is bidding for her third World Cup title, is as busy off the field as she is leading the line on it.

Morgan is a published children’s book author, a TV star in a number of shows, including her own Alex Morgan - The Equaliser in 2019.

One of the highest profile vegans in professional sports, she has also appeared in Sport Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue several times.

In terms of social media following, Morgan surely leads the women’s football world - with 10.1 million followers on Instagram, 6.2 million on Facebook and 3.7m on Twitter.

Getty Images Alex Morgan of the USA kisses her husband Servando Carrasco after winning the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final in France.

Some of the biggest global corporates are behind Morgan, including Nike, Panasonic, AT&T, McDonalds, Coca Cola and Bank of America.

A mum to three-year-old daughter Charlie Elena, Morgan is married to former MLS men’s midfielder Servando Carrasco.

ADA HEGERBERG (Norway)

Alessandra Tarantino/AP Norway's Ada Hegerberg in action at the 2022 European Championships.

A six-time European champion with French club Lyon, the 2018 Ballon d’Or World Player of the Year is another player with a huge social media reach (over 2.1 million followers across various platforms).

Hegerberg also uses her profile to speak out for gender equality and environmental sustainability.

Reported to have signed a 10-year $US1.1 million deal with Nike in 2020, which reaps her an additional $US100,000 ($NZ160,000) a year on top of her $NZ700,000 a year club deal.

Also has endorsements with Hublot and Mastercard.

Hegerberg is married to former Norway men’s international Thomas Rogne, a former Glasgow Celtic centreback now with Swedish club Helsingborgs IF.

ALEXIA PUTELLAS (Spain)

Getty Images Alexia Putellas scores for Spain against Panama in June.

The Barcelona midfielder’s profile rises by the minute in accordance with her status as the women’s football’s first two-time Ballon d’Or winner.

This back-to-back world player of the year has 2.9 million followers on Instagram, 425,300 on Twitter and 464,000 on Facebook.

Alexia, as she is simply known to her burgeoning legion of fans, has Nike, Oakley, German financiers Allianz, Spotify, Hublot, Lego and Visa among her backers.

Her ACL injury on the eve of the 2022 European Championships cost Spain dearly, but she returned for Barcelona in May.

Some news outlets have claimed she earns more than $1 million a year at Barcelona.

A proud Catalan, Alexia joined Barcelona Femina in 2012 and it is hard to imagine her leaving.

WENDIE RENARD (France)

Naomi Baker/Getty Images Wendie Renard has won a swag of titles in her club career and is looking for success with France.

Martinique-born Renard is one of Europe’s most decorated footballers as a 15-time French champion and an eight-time Champions League winner with Lyon.

The defender has made the FIFPRO team of the year seven times and was named to the 2015 World Cup Dream team.

Renard - reported to earn around $NZ726,000 a year from her club, has had deals with Adidas and Mastercard and has modelled Stella McCartney’s fashion range.

She gets a special birthday present this year - Renard turns 33 on Thursday, World Cup opening day.

MARTA (Brazil)

Getty Images Brazil’s Marta has been arguably the greatest women’s footballer in the world in the 20th century.

This World Cup will be the swansong for a player Brazilian men’s superstar Pelé once dubbed “Pelé with skirts’’.

A six-time world player of the year, Marta was seventh on Sports Illustrated’s list of top women’s athletes for the 2000s decade.

The winner of the Golden Ball (MVP) and Golden Boot (top scorer) double at the 2007 World Cup, Marta is yet to win a world title but she remains one of the game’s most recognisable names.

Top Brazilian companies, including LATAM Airlines, have attached themselves to Marta’s brand, and she has 2.6 million followers on Instagram and 614,000 on Facebook.

Another top star with a footballer partner, Marta is engaged to her former Orlando Pride teammate Toni Pressley.

CHRISTINE SINCLAIR (Canada)

Fernando Llano/AP Christine Sinclair, in action against Trinidad and Tobago, is a leader for Canada on and off the field.

Approaching her sixth World Cup since 2003, 40-year-old Sinclair remains a force from good away from the field.

An ambassador for the Canadian Multiple Sclerosis Society, the skipper has adopted the shop steward role for her Canada teammates in their battle for fairer pay from their national federation. Sinclair led the side on strike in February, saying: “Until this is resolved, I cannot represent this association”.

Sinclair’s career numbers are mind-boggling - a record 190 goals in 323 internationals – and she captained Canada to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games gold medal.

Still earning top money at USWL club Portland Thorns, Sinclair has earned support for Nike, A&W Canada, the Canadian Tire and the CIBC Bank.

TRINITY RODMAN (United States)

Ashley Landis/AP Trinity Rodman speaks with reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day in June.

A lot of World Cup punters will be craning their necks hoping for a glimpse of the US forward’s famous dad, ex-NBA and US Dream Team basketballer Dennis Rodman. Whether he makes it down under is a moot point.

Trinity has made her way in sport on her own terms and, at 21, is expected to be one of the young players to watch at the World Cup.

At 19, she signed a four-year $US1.1 million ($NZ 1.8 million) four-year deal with USWL club Washington Spirit.

Already she’s starred in her own documentary on ESPN Sports Centre and appeared in TV commercials for a telco giant and a cosmetic company.

The Adidas-aligned athlete, as befitting her youth, has over one million followers on TikTok, but expect her social media fan club to soar if she bangs in a few goals and gets a gold medal.

PERNILLE HARDER (Denmark)

Alex Pantling/Getty Images Sara Dabritz of Germany is challenged by Denmark captain Pernille Harder during their UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group B match in 2022.

The great Dane has been one of the most marketable faces in the women’s game for a decade.

She made her name in Germany before being lured to Chelsea after a women’s football world record $US250,000 ($NZ400,000) transfer fee in 2020.

Big brands Coca Cola, McDonalds and Nike have deals with Harder, who was paid around £300,000 ($NZ625,000) a year at Chelsea.

When Harder isn’t sparking the Danish attack she’ll be keeping a keen eye on Sweden’s games - her partner Magdalena Eriksson is a Swedish defender.

The couple, who have left Chelsea for German women’s Bundesliga club Bayern Munich, have championed LGBTQ+ rights and equality and as Common Goal members they pay 1 per cent of their salaries to charity.