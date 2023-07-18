FIFA Women's World Cup: By the Numbers – 30 reasons why 2023 tournament is off the charts

Canada's Christine Sinclair (L) has achieved some impressive numbers in a 24-season international football career.

Canada captain Christine Sinclair has some of the biggest numbers on Stuff’s list of notable numerals ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

In her 24th year of international footballer, Sinclair is the tournament’s most-capped player, a record goalscorer and one of the two oldest players as she contemplates a sixth World Cup.

The list features the tournament’s youngest player – who was born around seven years after Sinclair won her first Canada cap.

There are some dizzying digits on our list too – the dollars being paid to every participant and the six-figure bonuses on offer to every member of the World Cup champion team.

Here are some key numbers:-

29

The number of games being hosted in New Zealand in the greatest team sporting event to grace these shores.

64

Sixty-four games will be held in Australia and Aotearoa, including quarterfinals in Wellington and Auckland and a semifinal at Eden Park.

323

Christine Sinclair’s record appearances for Canada since her debut 23 years ago in 2000.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The first teams in the FIFA Women's World Cup arrived in Auckland on Thursday.

190

Sinclair’s world record goals tally.

6

This will be Sinclair’s sixth World Cup since 2003, an accolade shared with Nigeria’s captain Onome Ebi. Three Football Ferns, co-captains Ria Percival and Ali Riley and Annalie Longo, Brazil superstar Marta and Sweden’s Caroline Seger are among players attending their fifth.

447,000

The number of New Zealand dollars each member of the winning World Cup team will reap as a share of tournament prize money.

49,000

Every player at the World Cup will earn at least $NZ49,000 for taking part.

32

FIFA have expanded the tournament from 24 teams in 2019 in France to 32 down under.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Norway players arrive at Auckland Airport after a long journey from Oslo.

17,638

The total kilometres travelled by Norway to get to Auckland for Thursday’s World Cup opener against the Football Ferns.

40

The age of the oldest players at the 2023 tournament - Canada’s Christine Sinclair and Nigeria Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi, who is one month and four days’ Sinclair’s senior.

Lee Jin-man/AP South Korea’s American born 16-year-old Casey Phair will be the youngest player at the World Cup.

16

United States-born South Korea striker Casey Phair only turned 16 on June 29 and is the youngest player at the tournament. She was born in 2007 when the likes of Marta, Christine Sinclair and Caroline Seger were preparing for a World Cup in China.

1

This is the first women’s World Cup being held in the southern hemisphere.

107

The number of match officials - referees and assistants - officiating in Australia and New Zealand.

9

This is the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup since 1991.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Football Ferns co-captain and most capped player Ria Percival.

162

Caps earned by Football Ferns midfielder and co-captain Ria Percival - a record for a New Zealand footballer, female or male.

2

Two nations from separate confederations have never co-hosted a World Cup - men’s or women’s before. New Zealand is still part of the Oceania Football Confederation, but Australia left to join Asia in 2006.

81,500

The capacity of Stadium Australia - the venue for the tournament final. A full house would represent a record turnout for a Fifa Women’s World Cup gold medal game.

10

The number of nations playing in group games at Wellington Regional Stadium.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Brazil forward Marta (10) in action against Japan in February.

0

A duck Brazilian star Marta must be determined to break. The six-time world player of the year is currently the best women’s footballer never to win a World Cup.

3

Brazil head coach Pia Sundhage is leading a third nation to a World Cup finals, having previously managed the United States and her native Sweden. She was also an assistant coach with China at the 2007 World Cup.

1,032,884

The number of tickets sold for the tournament by early June when FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced the breaking of the 1 million ticket barrier.

23

Each squad is permitted 23 players. Aston Villa goalkeeper Anna Leat is wearing New Zealand’s No 23 shirt.

4

Just four nations (USA, Norway, Germany and Japan) have won World Cup titles, with the United States triumphing four times.

17

Marta (Brazil) holds the World Cup record with 17 goals across four tournaments. She scored seven in 2007 to win the Golden Boot (and the Golden Ball as tournament MVP) but had to settle for a silver medal.

Stuff Elaine Lee (L) and Carol Waller with the Asian Cup trophy after winning the six-team 1975 series in Hong Kong in the first tournament attended by a New Zealand women’s football team.

48

Forty-eight years have elapsed since the first New Zealand women’s team assembled for an Asian Cup tournament in Hong Kong, which they duly won.

30

The number of seconds it took Sweden’s Lena Videkull to score the quickest goal in FIFA Women’s World Cup history - a close-range volley against Japan in a group game at the first tournament in China in 1991.

TNS/Getty Megan Rapinoe of the United States scores from the penalty spot against Sweden in 2021.

199 (not out)

Megan Rapinoe is set to become the fourth player in United States team history to chalk up 200 caps. Expect her to reach the milestone in their opening game against Vietnam.

35

The amount of games being hosted on the other side of the pond, in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide.

24

The years between 40-year-old Onome Ebe and 16-year-young Casey Phair.

830,000

The sum of Kiwi dollars that passed hands when England’s Keira Walsh left Manchester City for Barcelona in a world women’s football record transfer fee.