FIFA Women's World Cup: How California girl Ali Riley became a Football Ferns star

Christchurch-raised economics professor John Riley wasn’t expecting a reply when he first reached out to New Zealand Football almost two decades ago, letting them know his teenage daughter was getting pretty good at the game his adopted country, the United States, calls soccer.

But after a six-month wait, an email eventually landed in his inbox from John Herdman, then in charge of the New Zealand under-20s and later the Football Ferns. “Tell me a bit more,” is what he recalls it saying. “Send me some video that I could look at.” Then, once that was sorted a message for his daughter: “Come to Australia, we’ll pay for it”.

Ali Riley was no stranger to New Zealand at that time, having visited on family holidays. She was 18, in her final year of high school in Los Angeles, and looking forward to joining the prestigious Stanford University in northern California to play football once she graduated.

She met the first of her new team-mates at LAX and the rest of them in Australia, where a camp and matches had been arranged ahead of the Oceania qualifiers for the 2006 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup, which was being held in Russia that August.

“We were staying in this brick building with four beds in the room,” Riley remembers a little over 17 years on, as she prepares to lead the Ferns on home soil at what will be her fifth FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Football Ferns captain Ali Riley on the ball in their win over Vietnam in Napier this week.

“I just felt like I was at home with these girls,” she said of a group that included current team-mates Ria Percival, her co-captain for the World Cup, and Annalie Longo. “They were so welcoming and we all loved soccer.”

That love has continued unabated throughout a career where Riley has earned 154 senior caps for her country, been to four World Cups and four Olympics, and played for top clubs in the US, Sweden, Germany and England.

She was one of the many young Americans inspired by the United States’ dramatic penalty shootout win in the 1999 World Cup final against China, played at the iconic Rose Bowl stadium in Los Angeles. Playing at college level became her first goal and after she achieved that at Stanford, the next step was playing professionally in the US.

Riley featured for two different clubs in Women’s Professional Soccer, the second attempt at an American professional league, but when it folded in 2012, she moved to FC Rosengård in Sweden, where she played for seven seasons and became a club centurion.

A season at each of Chelsea and Bayern Munich followed, but since 2020 she has largely been back home in the National Women’s Soccer League – the third attempt at a professional competition and the one that appears to be here to stay.

First she was at Orlando Pride, either side of a one-season return to Rosengård, then, since last year, she has been captain of league newcomers Angel City – the first professional women’s team to be based in Los Angeles since her college days and one backed by a group of high-powered female leaders, including actress Natalie Portman.

Her parents now enjoy being able to watch her every other week along with 19,000 other fans. “The players all get shown on the jumbotron one by one and then they come on the field a bit later,” says John. “The first one on the field, but the last one on the jumbotron is Ali and there’s a roar that goes up and they shout: ‘Oh we love Ali’.

"How can a dad not feel a bit emotional about that?"

Riley signed a two-year contract extension with Angel City earlier this month and will return there to finish the 2023 NWSL season as soon as the Ferns’ World Cup campaign is over – at a time in the future that is yet to be determined and which is she is hoping to delay as long as possible.

Supplied Ali Riley plays her club football for Angel City in Los Angeles.

At her four World Cups to date Riley played every possible minute for the Ferns, most of them with Percival for company. Her dad was absent last time around, but her mum Beverly Lowe has been there for all of them, and they were both set to make their way to New Zealand this weekend ahead of Thursday’s opening match against Norway at Eden Park.

Riley remembers feeling both nervous and proud before her World Cup debut in 2007. Sixteen years on and 12 matches later, there is however a sense of frustration that a first World Cup win has remained elusive, with the Ferns’ last campaign in France proving especially “heartbreaking”.

She believes the Ferns’ opening match against the Netherlands in 2019 was the best game they had played to that point, and she’s probably right – they created a good clutch of chances and restricted the Dutch well, only to concede in stoppage time when a draw and a point was within sight against the eventual runners-up.

“If we had had three of those performances and had still not won, we might still be having the same conversation, but it would be a different feeling. I would be able to look people in the eyes and say, hey, we are performing, but the opposition is better or things happened out of our control. But I can't say that. I can say that for one game and then the next two games we didn't perform.”

The loss against Canada that followed was the World Cup loss that stings the hardest for Riley: “We were just in our shells. I was really disappointed in myself and in the performance we put out”.

Four years on, being a co-host with Australia has handed the world No 26 Ferns the most favourable World Cup draw they are likely ever to get, with world No 12 Norway their toughest opponent and world No 20 Switzerland and No 46 Philippines the other two teams in group A.

No-one has more belief that a first World Cup win and a place in the round of 16 as one of the top two finishers is achievable than Riley, though she knows her relentless positivity in the face of largely negative results – the Ferns have won just four of their last 25 matches – can sometimes rub people up the wrong way.

“I get faulted for this, for being in the media and championing this team and being positive and hyping my girls up, but it’s because I believe. Every time when we are disappointed, it hurts, but I’ll never stop believing, because we give so much.”

As she turns her focus to next Thursday night, when the Ferns are set to play in front of a 43,000-strong crowd, she is determined that she and her team will leave everything out there, and there won’t be a repeat of those feelings from four years ago.

Dennis Grombkowski/Bongarts/Getty Images Football Ferns co-captain Ali Riley has played in 12 FIFA Women’s World Cup matches but is yet to be part of a win.

“It might not mean we win. We know as a group what we want to do and how we want to play, but I think the public will also know if we give everything and play well and it's not enough ... well that’s why we watch sport – anything can happen.

“But with the opposition we have, we do have a good chance, where if we play well, we can win. We have to put it together and being at home, there is a lot of pressure, but it's good pressure, because obviously it's a privilege.

“Little girls will be inspired. The World Cup is here. But if we want Kiwi girls to look at the Ferns and say, that's what I want to do, and to feel confident and feel like, yes, football is what I want to play, then we need to win.”

Ali Riley

Date of birth: October 30, 1987 (35)

Hometown: Los Angeles, California, United States

Debut: v Australia in Canberra; February 2007

Caps: 154

Goals: 2

Current club: Angel City (United States)

World Cups: 2007 (China), 2011 (Germany), 2015 (Canada), 2019 (France)

Olympics: 2008 (Beijing), 2012 (London), 2016 (Rio), 2021 (Tokyo)

Age-group World Cups: 2006 U-20 (Russia)