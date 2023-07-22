FIFA Women's World Cup: Relentless Spain pepper goal in 3-0 win over Costa Rica

At Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington: Spain 3 (Valeria del Campo own goal 21’, Aitana Bonmati 23’, Esther Gonzalez 27’) Costa Rica 0. HT: 3-0

Superstar midfielder Alexia Putellas only needed to take the field for the final 13 minutes as Spain coasted to an easy 3-0 win against Costa Rica in their first match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup after attempting a tournament-record 46 shots.

The European heavyweights were already three goals up by the time their most high-profile player entered the game late in the second half on a wet and chilly winter night in Wellington, having done all the damage during a devastating seven-minute period midway through the first half.

Putellas, the two-time Ballon d’Or winner started the match from the bench after struggling with a knee injury upon return from a lengthy layoff. She probably did not even need to play at all.

Just like she has done numerous times for Barcelona while Putellas was sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, Aitana Bonmati stepped up in her teammate’s absence and ran the game from the right side of Spain’s midfield.

The brilliant playmaker showed just why she was named Champions League MVP for winners Barcelona last month, producing a deft touch in the lead-up to Spain’s opening goal, which came via an own goal, before scoring the second herself with a wonderful left-footed strike from near the penalty spot.

Spain’s dominance was highlighted by the lopsided shot-count. Spain attempted 46, Costa Rica just one.

Had it not been for 10 heroic saves from goalkeeper Daniela Solera on her 26th birthday, the scoreline could have easily hit double figures as Spain put on a show for the 22,966 who braved the grim weather.

Left chasing shadows, Costa Rica barely touched the ball. They managed just 33 passes in the first half.

“It’s important to start a World Cup by winning the first game 3-0. It’s an excellent result. There are very tight results in the World Cup and we had many chances but we still scored three goals so here on we are going to improve and prepare for the next matches which are going to be very important and difficult as well,” Bonmati said.

Despite Spain’s dominance, the breakthrough goal came via a Costa Rica defender’s mistake. Bonmati flicked the ball with her back towards goal to release striker Esther Gonzalez.

Gonzalez played a pass across the face of goal and Valeria del Campo managed to turn it into her own net while attempting to trap the ball.

Spain’s second came 119 seconds after the first. Right-winger Athenea del Castillo drove into the box, Ona Battle played a pass inside to Bonmati, who shifted the ball past her defender before drilling a shot into the bottom left corner.

It was an exquisite move from a world-class player at the very top of her game.

Gonzalez added a third with an acrobatic finish in the 27th minute after the initial header from Jenni Hermoso crashed against the crossbar.

Spain should have had a fourth before halftime after being awarded a penalty in the 34th minute when Olga Cormona was brought down in the box.

However, Hermoso’s spot-kick was parried away by Solera after arriving at a good height for the goalkeeper, who guessed the correct way by diving to her right.

Spain created so many chances in the second half but were unable to add to their lead. They were denied by the woodwork twice in the final 45 minutes, while Solera stood strong in the Costa Rica goal.

Putellas entered the match to a loud roar from the crowd in the 78th minute. She attempted just one shot during her second-half cameo, but it was saved by a diving Solera.

Despite their wastefulness in front of goal, it was an utterly convincing performance from one of the World Cup favourites.