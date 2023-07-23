FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden deny South Africa with late 2-1 win

At Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington: Sweden 2 (Fridolina Rolfo 65’, Amanda Ilestedt 90’) South Africa 1 (Hilda Magaia 48’) HT: 0-0

Group G favourites Sweden left it late to beat South Africa in their first match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The 2019 semifinalists stole a dramatic 2-1 win at a wet Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday evening after centre-back Amanda Ilestedt headed home in the 90th minute from their 13th corner of the match.

Bayana Bayana took a shock lead in the 48th minute but Fridolina Rolfo, the scorer of the winning goal in last month’s UEFA Women’s Champions League final, drew Sweden level before Ilestedt completed the comeback with a last-gasp winner from a corner.

“It was a tough game today. It was a hard opponent, the weather was not easy, the grass was really wet and it was not easy to control the game but I am really happy,” Rolfo said.

“We were fighting in the 90th minute and we won in the end, so that’s what I am happy about.”

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Sweden celebrate after scoring against South Africa.

South Africa had never won a World Cup match after losing every game on their debut in 2019.

But they came agonisingly close to creating history with a major scalp against one of the tournament favourites after Hilda Magaia fired South Africa bundled the ball into the back of the net three minutes into the second half.

Magaia Sweden goalkeeper Zećira Mušović spilled the initial shot from Thembi Kgatlana, which had taken a heavy deflection.

Along with the ball, Magaia ended up in the back of the goal after scoring and appeared to injure her wrist, after being kicked by a Swedish defender and getting stuck in the net.

The hero for South Africa was substituted just a few minutes later and received a huge applause from the crowd of 18,317 as she walked around the outside of the pitch and made her way to the bench.

After giving South Africa the lead, Magaia could only watch on helplessly as Sweden rallied late to snatch a come-from-behind win.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Hildah Magaia ended up in the back of the net herself after giving South Africa a shock lead.

Rolfo tied the game with 25 minutes left to play after right-back Lebohang Ramalepe failed to deal with a cross from Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, allowing it to run through to Sweden’s biggest-name player.

Rolfo had barely been sighted during Sunday’s game, but she stepped up when Sweden needed.

She revealed after the game she had been battling with a knee injury and still felt some discomfort.

The winner came in the 90th minute when Ilestedt headed home from close-range after getting on the end of a corner from captain Kosovare Asllani.

“It's always hard to play an opening game, especially this one so we were really happy we won this game because there were a lot of nervous players and you want to show what you can do as a national team, but we won and I’m pretty happy about that," Rolfo added.

South Africa coach Janine van Wyk described the result as “cruel” but said she was incredibly proud of her team for pushing one of the tournament favourites right to the wire, even though they walked away empty-handed.

“Even though we lost 2-1 I think it’s still a positive result. I think the people who got up at 7am back home will still be rejoicing on the street because of the performance,” van Wyk said.

South Africa survived a VAR check for handball in the first half after Filippa Angeldal’s shot cannoned off Magaia’s elbow.

Despite Sweden’s protests, Magaia was judged to have had her arm in a natural position when the ball struck her elbow with force.

Speaking after the match, Rolfo did not have any complaints about a penalty not being given.