FIFA Women's World Cup: How the US women's national team became a sporting and cultural phenomenon

The United States had their first proper training in Auckland ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Eight World Cups, five finals, four titles - the US women’s national team has ruled the World Cup stage for more than 30 years. The team’s on-field dominance has been matched by their impact off the pitch, with successive generations of players at the forefront of the fight for equality. National correspondent Dana Johannsen explores how the USWNT became a sporting and cultural phenomenon.

Before the imperious Megan Rapinoe stood, arms outstretched, soaking up the adulation of the crowd in what would become the defining image of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Before Alex Morgan sipped tea.

Before Carli Lloyd raised her hands in the air after scoring from the halfway line - her third goal in 16 minutes - in the 2015 final.

Before even Brandi Chastain whipped her shirt off and sank to her knees after scoring the decisive penalty goal in the 1999 final, there was Michelle Akers on the sideline. Quiet, contemplative, letting a truth wash over her.

As the US women’s national team prepared to return to the field for the second half in the final of the inaugural World Cup in 1991, a member of the coaching staff, the late Tony DiCicco, pulled Akers aside.

The US were locked 1-all with Norway at halftime in an arm wrestle of a match played at the end of a gruelling run of six games over 13 days. DiCicco put his arm around Akers and told her “Mich, you’re going to have to win the game”.

Francisco Seco/AP Former US captain Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands in France.

In Akers’ retelling to Sports Illustrated years later, they were not words of gentle encouragement - a “c’mon, you can do it”. It was a statement of fact, one of those truths. It hadn’t dawned on her until then. Akers was going to have to take matters into her own hands, she was going to have to be the difference.

“So, she goes out and scores the winner in that 1991 final, and we beat Norway 2-1 and at this point the legacy has begun, even though none of us could possibly foresee where that would go,” says Anthony DiCicco, Tony’s eldest son and now a coach himself.

Thirty-two years on, the US women continue to rule the World Cup stage.

The United States has featured in five of the eight FIFA Women’s World Cup finals, winning four of them.

This year the USWNT are chasing history in New Zealand and Australia, as they seek to become the first nation to win three consecutive FIFA World Cups (men or women), following victories in Canada in 2015 and France four years ago.

The USWNT is not just a sporting phenomenon, but a cultural one as well.

Over successive generations, stars of the team from Mia Hamm and Julie Foudy to Morgan and Rapinoe have achieved mainstream cut through, using their platform to implore the world to up its game on issues of equality and social justice.

And yet football, or soccer as they call it in those parts, is still regarded as a niche sport. So how did the US women come to be a football powerhouse?

Hannah Peters/Getty Images USWNT co-captain Alex Morgan is one of the highest paid women’s sports stars in the world, with most of her earnings coming off the pitch through brand endorsements and independent business interests.

A product of public policy

The generally accepted origin story of the rise of women’s football in the US lies in a critical piece of legislation passed in the 1970s known as Title IX.

Title IX was never really about sports. It was introduced as part of the Education Amendments of 1972 –a bill aimed at fighting discrimination against women and girls in academic institutions. But as the regulations were finetuned, they eventually encompassed sports programmes, helping bridge disparities beyond the classroom.

By mandating that universities provide equal scholarship funding for women, Title IX created opportunity and incentive for girls to play sports.

Football writer Denise Duffy says the law effectively turned the US education system into a women’s sports development pipeline.

“Title IX really changed the structure. A whole lot of money came into women’s sport, in a way that it never had before,” says Duffy, a US native, who is now based in Taupō.

“People who were born in the 1970s really benefited from Title IX, because all of a sudden high schools and universities in particular had to have an equal number of sports going on. A lot of universities had these big, expensive football programmes going on with 50-60 people, and they had to figure out how to pump up their women’s sports to equal that amount. So sports like soccer and softball were an easy way to do that.”

The law sparked a huge growth in women’s football in the US at a time when many countries were either not investing in women’s sports, or, in some cases, were actively quashing them.

In 1971, the year before Title IX became law, there were only 700 girls participating in high school soccer programmes, according to figures provided by the National Federation of State High School Association and cited by CNN.

That number climbed to around 394,000 girls playing at high school level in 2018-19, making it the fourth most popular sport behind volleyball, basketball and track and field.

As millions of American women and girls benefited over the course of several generations, the best of them gave rise to a national programme that has dominated the world stage.

Rocket fuel

If Title IX provided the launchpad for the sustained success of the USWNT, then the 1999 Women’s World Cup was the rocket fuel.

Staged in the United States, the tournament was a watershed for women’s football in the country as the home team packed stadiums, stole hearts and, perhaps most importantly, brought home the silverware following a dramatic final against China.

After a scoreless draw over 90 minutes and an additional 30 minutes of golden goal extra time, the match was determined by a penalty shootout.The first four US shooters all converted, while US goalie Briana Scurry turned away China’s third attempt. The stage was set for Chastain’s moment.

She stepped up, calmly drilled the ball into the back of the net, before whipping her shirt off, twirling it around and then sinking to her knees, pumping her fists in triumph. What resulted was an iconic image that would become symbolic of the new power of women’s sports.

Getty Images Brandi Chastain of the US women's national team celebrates scoring the winning penalty kick in the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup final against China.

Among the 90,185 spectators crammed into the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on a stifling summer day was Los Angeles-born Football Ferns co-captain Ali Riley.

Riley, who is eligible to play for New Zealand through her Kiwi father, says for a generation of American kids, that moment ignited something within.

“For me and I think a lot of other young people at that time, we suddenly dreamed about doing something huge with our lives,” Riley told Stuff earlier this year.

Anthony DiCicco, whose father Tony was head coach of the USWNT from 1994-1999, had a ringside seat for much of that defining era as the team “intern” while they were in residency in Miami in the lead-up.

“I think it was a way for my mother to get me out of the house,” jokes DiCicco, who was 17 during the 1999 World Cup campaign.

DiCicco believes the success of the “99’ers” was a result of a confluence of forces that began with the USWNT semifinal defeat to eventual winners Norway at the 1995 Women’s World Cup in Sweden.

Stuff Football Ferns co-captain Ali Riley, who is also a proud Chinese-American, was 11-years-old during the USWNT’s 1999 World Cup campaign.

That defeat - and, in particular, the images of the Norwegian team forming a conga-line on their knees in the wild celebrations that followed their 1-0 semifinal win - rested heavy on the hearts of US players.

It also prompted a rescue mission from the US Olympic Committee.

With women’s soccer having been added to the Olympic programme for the first time in 1996 Games in Atlanta, the US Olympic Committee threw additional resources at the USWNT, who were considered gold medal prospects.

“They came to my father and basically said ‘what do you need?’” recalls DiCicco.

Tony DiCicco had two requests: “He said I need a state-of-the-art video editing system, which in 1995 was basically four VCR decks stacked up on top of each other, and he said we need the money for a sports psychologist.”

The legendary coach believed the US women, who were renowned for their aggressive, hard-pressing style, had all the attributes on the field to make them Olympic and world champions.

From the outset of the programme, former coach Anson Dorrance and early leaders like Akers and April Heinrichs installed a never-say-die attitude in the team. They decided that their willingness to fight and scrap to the final whistle, to out-work their opponents, would be the difference.

But DiCicco says his father believed that “mentally, there were elements the group was allowing to take hold, that was denying their full potential”.

So, in the lead-up to the 1996 Olympics, the coaching staff made the critical decision to bring in sports psychologist Dr Colleen Hacker to work with the group.

“Dr Hacker does not get enough credit for her role in cementing the mindset and the legacy of the USWNT”

The US went on to become the inaugural Olympic champions, beating China 2-1 in the final in front of more than 76,000 fans at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

Despite the record crowd numbers turning out to support women’s soccer three years prior, DiCicco says heading into the 1999 World Cup, the team were still “shadow boxing” their doubters.

“There’s headlines out there saying “What if the US host a World Cup and nobody showed up?’,” he recalls.

“So they were faced with an incredible task to not only win a World Cup, but to do so with the pressure of selling the event while you’re doing it.”

The team wanted to set a standard, a benchmark for every World Cup to follow - big stadiums, a national footprint, large crowds and lots of buzz.

And they delivered. The team captured the imaginations of millions of people, featuring in the evening news and late night talk shows.

DiCicco said it helped that the tournament fell during a vacuum in the US sports calendar that meant the players didn’t have to compete with the likes of the NFL and NBA for airtime.

It also didn’t hurt that the players were “big personalities” and PR savvy.

“They were funny and charismatic and were well-spoken and well-educated and competitive as hell. They were very appealing - and I’m going to give a caveat here - for white Americans - the ones making media decisions and signing on sponsorship deals.

“If you go back and look at it, it was largely marketed around Mia [Hamm] and Carla [Overbeck] and people who were very relatable to white Americans as the girl next door.”

From America’s sweethearts to America’s conscience

The USWNT’s popularity has not come at the expense of avoiding controversial topics.

DiCicco says “embedded in the DNA” of the USWNT is an understanding of the power of their collective voice, and that what they are about is bigger than sports.

In 1996, after their historic Olympic victory, the team went on strike following a dispute with the US Soccer Federation over support for the women’s programme.

The strike, which was the result of a chance meeting between Julie Foudy and tennis icon Billie Jean King, who implored the team to fight for their rights.

DiCicco says each successive generation has taken up the mantle of fighting to improve conditions, culminating in last year’s historic legal settlement in which US Soccer pledged equal compensation for its men’s and women’s teams.

The settlement followed a six-year legal dispute spearheaded by US stars Rapinoe, Morgan and Lloyd.

Evan Vucci/AP USWNT Megan Rapinoe speaks during an event to mark Equal Pay Day at the White House in 2021. The Equal Pay for Team USA Act, passed in late 2022.

“That strike in 1996 was a critical moment in this formation of the DNA,” he says.

“They were a fun group, they enjoyed what they were doing, but they were absolutely stone-cold serious when it came to the responsibility that they had for establishing conditions for those that followed that were better than what they inherited.

“It really is about this connective tissue, this shared experience throughout multiple generations.”

In more recent years the team has become noticeably more political, speaking up about LGBTQ+ rights and other social justice issues.

Duffy believes the emergence of players like Rapinoe and Abby Wambach, who famously ran to the stands to kiss her then-wife in the hour of maximum-ratings triumph following the USWNT’s victory over Japan in the 2015 final, has seen the rise of social justice activism from the team.

Alan Lee/Photosport USWNT’s Crystal Dunn (L) and Megan Rapinoe (R) arrive at the official team welcome for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Auckland.

“It wasn’t always the most ‘out’ team. I’m a gay woman, so I feel that, but the gay women on the team were always allowed to be out,” she says.

“But by the 2000s they started to get more and more political. I think they were ahead of the gay rights movement, the players were very outspoken during the Black Lives Matter movement, and there are a number of other social justice issues that they have taken a stand in.”

DiCicco says the stage is now set in New Zealand and Australia for a new generation of US stars like Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman to announce themselves to the world.

“Sophia Smith was not alive when they won the 1999 World Cup, but she’s still a product of it. That’s the significance of the ripple that started in earnest when the women’s programme first launched in 1985,” he says.

“The thing that excites me the most is the continued evolution of the team and the programme. It’s not all the way where it needs to be, but the team going into this World Cup looks more like America than any team that we’ve had previously, and I can’t overstate the importance of that.”