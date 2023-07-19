FIFA Women's World Cup: All you need to know about Norway

The Football Ferns will have to be on their game defensively when they meet 1995 champions Norway in the opening game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup at Eden Park in Auckland.

New Zealand’s first opponents in group A boast one of the most lethal attacks in the tournament.

They are set to have the Uefa Women’s Champions League’s all-time leading goalscorer Ada Hegerberg flanked by classy wingers Guro Reiten and Caroline Graham Hansen.

But as potent as their frontline is on paper, Norway have been unable to fulfil their potential as a team at recent major tournaments.

That was most evident at last year’s European Championship where they were thumped 8-0 by England and failed to make it out of their group.

Stuff Caroline Graham Hansen is one of Norway’s stars.

To help the one-time World Cup winners return to the heights of 1995, Norway have turned to their greatest-ever player.

Former World Cup, Olympic Games and Euros winner Hege Riise was appointed as the team’s head coach last year.

Can a coach who has lifted the World Cup as a player unlock Norway’s true potential?

Norway

Nickname: The Grasshoppers

Fifa ranking: No 12

World Cup history: Eight appearances (1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019)

Best finish: Champions (1995)

Record: 24 wins, 4 draws, 12 losses

How they qualified: Won group F in European qualifying

Coach: Hege Riise

Captain: Maren Mjelde

Last five results: 3-3 draw v Spain, 4-2 defeat v Spain, 0-0 draw v France, 2-0 defeat v Denmark, 1-0 win v Uruguay

Last result v New Zealand: 2-0 win, June 25, 2022

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Norway train in Auckland ahead of their first World Cup game against the Football Ferns.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Guro Pettersen, Cecilie Fiskerstrand, Aurora Mikalsen

Defenders: Anja Sønstevold, Mathilde Harviken, Tuva Hansen, Maren Mjelde, Guro Bergsvand, Marit Bratberg Lund, Sara Horte

Midfielders: Ingrid Syrstad Engen, Vilde Bøe Risa, Guro Reiten, Thea Bjelde, Emilie Haavi, Amalie Eikeland, Caroline Graham Hansen, Julie Blakstad, Frida Maanum

Forwards: Karina Sævik, Ada Hegerberg, Sophie Roman Haug, Anna Jøsendal

Maja Hitij/Getty Images Ada Hegerberg has won the Champions League six times and is the competition's all-time leading scorer.

Key players

Caroline Graham Hansen will arrive at the World Cup in the form of her life. The 28-year-old wears the iconic No 10 shirt for her club Barcelona and played an instrumental role in their Champions League triumph this season when she scored in both legs of their semifinal win over Chelsea.

Ada Hegerberg returned to the international stage last year after five years away, protesting the way the Norweigan football federation treated their national women’s team. The forward has won six Uefa Women’s Champions League titles with Lyon in France and took home the Ballon d’Or Féminin as the best player in the world in 2018.

Like Graham Hansen, Guro Reiten is also coming off a career-best season. She contributed nine goals and a league-high 11 assists for Chelsea in the Women’s Super League.

Outlook

Norway arguably boasts the best attack at the World Cup, but that was also the case heading into the European Championship last year, where they were embarrassed 8-0 by eventual champions England. Question marks remain over their defence, but if they can tighten up at the back, there is more than enough firepower in this team to make a deep run.

TAB odds: $51