FIFA Women's World Cup: The 'terrible' handball call that haunts the Football Ferns

The Football Ferns have only ever led for a total of 59 minutes across two of their 15 matches at FIFA Women’s World Cups.

They went in front for the first time against England in their second match at the 2011 event in Germany, and stayed there for 46 minutes before conceding twice in the second half to lose their eighth World Cup match in a row.

Three matches – and two draws – later, they took the lead against China in their third match at the 2015 event in Canada, where they needed a win to advance to the round of 16 after losing 1-0 to the Netherlands and drawing 0-0 with the hosts.

SCREENSHOT/FIFA China won a penalty against the Football Ferns at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup when this shot into Betsy Hassett's chest was called a handball.

Rebekah Stott did the honours, scoring in the 28th minute at IG Field in Winnipeg, only for China to strike back just before halftime, thanks to one of the worst handball calls you will ever see.

A shot from Wang Lisi thundered into nothing but the chest of Ferns midfielder Betsy Hassett, yet referee Katalin Kulcsár pointed to the spot, believing she had seen the ball hit a hand.

Watching the official FIFA highlights eight years on it’s not even clear why this incident makes the cut. It’s only when they then cut to Wang Lisi slotting the ensuing penalty past goalkeeper Erin Nayler in the 41st minute that you put two plus two together and rub your eyes in disbelief.

China then went in front early in the second half before Hannah Wilkinson replied to make the score 2-2 with just under half an hour to play, but that was where the match ended, with the Ferns also frustrated at their opponents’ time-wasting tactics in the latter stages and coach Tony Readings refusing to shake the hand of his opposite, Hao Wei.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Wang Lisi slots a penalty for China against the Football Ferns at the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup that should never have been awarded.

Eight years on, after three more defeats at the 2019 World Cup in France, the match against China sticks out as the one above all others where you have to wonder what might have been, had the Ferns not fallen victim to a decision that would not stand these days, in the age of video assistant referees.

As they prepare to chase that first World Cup win again in 2023 on home soil, starting on Thursday at Eden Park in Auckland against Norway, it is clear the China match still lurks in the back of the mind of some of the Ferns who are still there.

Stott, the scorer of the Ferns’ go-ahead goal, said the team was “in a really good place then” and “we deserved more, so that was a really hard one to take,” before referring to the “questionable” decision, though she did add: “We’ve got over that, I think”.

When Wilkinson was asked about her memories of that World Cup, her thoughts quickly turned to “the most frustrating game of [her] career” and “that questionable call”.

“I’ll never forget that,” she added. “We were painfully close [to getting our first World Cup win.

“I’m so sick of saying painfully close, so hopefully we can change that.”

Hassett has made 145 appearances for the Ferns and spent years playing professionally in Europe and New Zealand and she believes she has never seen a worse call.

“It was terrible. Even the replays showed on the big screen that it did not hit my hands.

“That was awful. I felt so bad, but there was nothing I could do about it. The ref was stupid.”

Dennis Grombkowski The Football Ferns were left dejected after drawing with China and finishing winless at the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup. They are still chasing a first World Cup win this year on home soil.

This year’s World Cup will be Hassett’s fourth and – she expects – her last. Like all her team-mates who have been to World Cups without getting that elusive win, she is highly motivated to make it happen this time around on home soil.

“That is our main goal and I think we all believe that we can do it, so it's going to be exciting.”

After playing Norway – their toughest group A opponent – on Thursday, the Ferns then face the Philippines – their weakest – next Tuesday in Wellington, with Switzerland up after that in Dunedin next Sunday.

Ferns co-captain Ali Riley remembers pointing at the screen eight years ago to no avail.

“Now if something like that happens, it will be nice to have VAR.

“Poor Betsy – it was not your arm!”

At IG Field, Winnipeg: Football Ferns 2 (Rebekah Stott 28’, Hannah Wilkinson 64’) China 2 (Wang Lisi pen 41’, Wang Shanshan 60’) HT: 1-1

Dennis Grombkowski/Bongarts/Getty Images The match against China was Ali Riley's ninth at a FIFA Women’s World Cup that ended a draw or a loss. The current co-captain has since been part of three more defeats.

Football Ferns – FIFA Women’s World Cup

Squad

Goalkeepers: Victoria Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

Fixtures

July 20, 7pm: v Norway; Eden Park, Auckland

July 25, 5.30pm: v Philippines; Wellington Regional Stadium

July 30, 7pm: v Switzerland; Dunedin Stadium