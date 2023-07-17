FIFA Women's World Cup: Kristie Mewis back where she was a teenage star for the US

The United States had their first proper training in Auckland ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

“Was it really that long ago? Fifteen years ago?”

United States midfielder Kristie Mewis can be forgiven for asking, as it was almost half her lifetime in the past.

But yes, it was 15 years ago that she was one of her country’s captains and a star player at a World Cup in New Zealand.

That event was the first FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup, where her side were beaten 2-1 in extra time in the final by North Korea, but she took home the bronze ball as the tournament’s third-best player.

The 32-year-old from Massachusetts is back in New Zealand this month for her first senior FIFA Women’s World Cup, looking to add to her 52 caps while the US try to win an unprecedented third title in a row.

Photosport US midfielder Kristie Mewis leaps for a header against Pae Yon Hui of North Korea in the final of the 2008 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup at North Harbour Stadium.

“I don’t even want to think about it,” Mewis said, when US director of communications Aaron Heifetz, another survivor from 2008, confirmed it had indeed been that long.

She had been asked what her 17-year-old self would have made of her being back here, all these years after the final defeat that left her sitting in the middle of North Harbour Stadium, overcome with emotion.

“It's such a weird thing because I mean, me and my sister have been saying that we're going to go to the World Cup since we were five, six, seven, so it wouldn't shock me.

“Honestly, I feel like when my sister and I would say it back and forth to each other, it was going to happen. There were no ifs, ands, or buts – it was going to happen. I would've believed it, I think, because I knew that I could do this.”

What might have been a surprise was that it has taken until now.

After the 2008 Under-17 World Cup, Mewis was named US Soccer’s young female player of the year. The 2007 winner, Lauren Holiday, went to the 2011 and 2015 World Cups before retiring, while the 2009 winner, Tobin Heath, went to those two as well as to the 2019 event.

After playing her first professional matches for Canberra United under current Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková in 2012, Mewis made her senior US debut in 2013, under future Ferns coach Tom Sermanni. But after making 15 appearances that year and in 2014, she didn’t earn another a cap for more than six years, a period in which she also had to recover from a serious knee injury.

When she finally did return to the national team in 2020, she marked the occasion with a goal, and she has been a regular presence in squads, if not the starting XI, ever since, including when the US came to New Zealand in January to play the Ferns, and trained at North Harbour Stadium, an experience that brought memories flooding back.

The US began the 2008 Under-17 World Cup with a loss to Japan, where Mewis scored, but made it to the quarterfinals with a win over Paraguay and a draw with France. She scored again as they eased past South Korea, while Germany proved no match for the Americans in the semifinals.

Photosport US midfielder Kristie Mewis was left devestated after her side lost to North Korea in the final of the 2008 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup.

They took the lead in the second minute against North Korea, but ultimately couldn’t withstand a barrage of shots, conceding in the 77th minute then again in the 113th.

“It was such a tough game and I really did think we were going to win,” Mewis said. “I went into it and I was like, oh my god, we have this. We're going to do this. We're going to win.

But we couldn't pull through in the end, so it was obviously so sad. I remember bawling my eyes out after, but it was still such a cool experience.

“That was my first little World Cup experience and it was here, so I do feel really familiar here and it feels good being back.”

In 2008, Kristie had her younger sister Sam for company, just as she did at the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Germany two years later, and when she went to her first major tournament with the senior team – the Tokyo Olympics – more than a decade afterward.

Sam has earned 83 caps for the US since her debut in 2014 and was a starter as they won the World Cup in 2019, then finished third at the Olympics in 2021, but she has been sidelined since having knee surgery shortly after that tournament.

Kristie said it had “been really hard” coming away to a World Cup without her sister. “I’m sure it’s 10 times harder for her, but she's on the up, she's doing her rehab, she feels good, and she's been with me every step of the way, and I'm kind of playing for her at this point.

“I'm playing for my family and especially for her. I want to make her proud and that's most important to me.”

Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images US midfielder Kristie Mewis is at her first FIFA Women’s World Cup, after going more than six years without an international appearance between 2014 and 2020.

If the US do make it to the World Cup final for the fourth tournament in a row, their shot at glory will come at Stadium Australia in Sydney. Their round of 16 match will also be played in Australia, provided they finish in the top two in group E, as expected.

But otherwise, in the group stage – where they play Vietnam, the Netherlands, and Portugal – and for their potential quarterfinal and semifinal, they will be based in New Zealand, taking the field at Eden Park in Auckland and Wellington Regional Stadium in the capital.

United States – FIFA Women’s World Cup

Squad

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury, Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher

Defenders: Alana Cook, Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Sofia Huerta, Kelley O'Hara, Emily Sonnett

Midfielders: Savannah DeMelo, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis, Ashley Sanchez, Andi Sullivan

Forwards: Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, Alyssa Thompson, Lynn Williams

Fixtures

July 22, 1pm: v Vietnam; Eden Park, Auckland

July 27, 1pm: v Netherlands; Wellington Regional Stadium

August 1, 7pm: v Portugal; Eden Park