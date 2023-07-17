FIFA Women's World Cup: Football Ferns' rivals Switzerland win over Dunedin kids, captain overcomes injury fears

The Football Ferns’ Group A foes Switzerland have wasted no time in making friends in Dunedin, staging a training session in front of local children that was also notable for the presence of captain Lia Wälti.

The Swiss leader, who plays for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League, was carried off the field following a sickening challenge in May.

The tackle from Everton forward Aggie Beaver-Jones was so bad that she apologised afterwards, and it appeared that Wälti’s World Cup campaign was in doubt.

However, Wälti took part in Switzerland’s training session at Tāhuna Park in Dunedin on Monday, showing no ill effects from the injury.

Alisha Lehmann, the Aston Villa star who has a staggering 14 million followers on Instagram, also trained as the Swiss settled into their new training base at Tāhuna Park.

Lehmann was ranked No 23 in Stuff’s list of the biggest stars of the tournament.

Switzerland will be based in Dunedin for the tournament, and have already won over some young fans if Monday’s session is anything to go by.

Children from Tāhuna Normal Intermediate School – which is across the road from Tāhuna Park – were allowed into the stands for the training session, and cheered every goal and lamented every missed chance as the Swiss worked on their finishing from crosses.

STUFF Tahuna Intermediate pupils cheer on the Swiss at training in Dunedin

The youngsters then piled out of the stand to queue up for autographs at the end of the training session

Switzerland get their World Cup campaign under way with a game against the Philippines in Dunedin on Friday, and will also face the Football Ferns in Dunedin on July 30.

That game – the Football Ferns’ final game of the pool stage – could have an enormous influence on whether the Football Ferns or Switzerland progress to the knockout stages.

Paul Cully/Stuff Switzerland star Alisha Lehmann signs autographs in Dunedin.

Switzerland are currently ranked No 20 in the world, six places higher than New Zealand, and will be expected to make it through at New Zealand’s expense, with No 12-ranked Norway the favourites to top the group.

Getting the locals onside will be an important part of that task, particularly after Spain were forced into an apology for a swiftly deleted video that showed them mocking the haka.

“We'd also like to see Matariki as a way to renovate our excitement, and for us to learn to enjoy, to share and to reach for new goals and to ask for forgiveness for our mistakes, and to learn more each day,” said Spanish captain Ivana Andrés at a pōwhiri on Monday.

“We know how important mana is for Māori people, and therefore we'd like to celebrate that by giving you a jersey of our team.”