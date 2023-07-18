'I hope Japan': FIFA Women's World Cup title winning Japanese star keeps focus

Captain Saki Kumagai looks to pass the ball during a Japan open training session in Christchurch on Monday ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Japan captain Saki Kumagai had only been in New Zealand a day when she displayed a laser focus befitting a player who once slotted a FIFA Women’s World Cup winning penalty.

Kumagai led her players through their first training session in Christchurch on Monday before facing the media.

Asked by Stuff who she rated as potential World Cup winners other than her own team, there was no nod to other aspirants. “I hope Japan’’, she quickly quipped.

Kumagai said Japan had had two training camps before coming to New Zealand and “I think we have had a good preparation for this tournament’’.

The 11th-ranked Nadeshiko Japan squad warmed up with a 5-0 win over World Cup newcomers Panama in Sendai on Friday before catching their charter jet flight to Christchurch.

Kumagai said that victory “makes us confident’’ but she warned that “Panama is different from Zambia’’, the African nation Japan faces in their first Group C game in Hamilton on Saturday.

FIFA/YOUTUBE Just 20 years old, Saki Kumagai secured her place in Japanese sporting history with the winning goal in a penalty shootout against the United States 12 years ago.

The Japanese also face European powerhouse Spain and Costa Rica in the qualifying stages, but Kumagai insists “we are concentrating only on the match against Zambia’’.

The 32-year-old - who will join Italian club AS Roma after the World Cup - is the only player in the current squad remaining from Japan’s 2011 World Cup winning team in Germany.

Just 20 years old then, she held her nerve to slot the match-clinching goal in a penalty shootout grand final win over the United States. She did the same in the 2016 European Champions League final for French club Lyon.

Twelve years on, the central defender or defensive midfielder has won five European Champions League titles with Lyon, eight league titles in France and another in Germany with Bayern Munich.

She captained Japan in the 2019 World Cup in France, following in the sprig marks of 2011 world title winning skipper Homare Sawa and Aya Miyama.

“I want to remain a captain who, come the end, everyone feels they were right to follow,’’ Kumagai told Japan’s Kyodo News before leaving for New Zealand.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Norio Sasaki, head of the Japanese delegation and their 2011 World Cup winning coach, at Japan’s first training session in Christchurch.

Japan’s 2011 World Cup winning coach Norio Sasaki is now their head of delegation.

He watched training on an unseasonably sunny winter’s morning in Christchurch and declared himself happy with the Christchurch Stadium set-up - and the weather.

“We had two training camps in Japan before coming to New Zealand, but it was too hot to train,’’ he said. “It’s sweeter weather [in New Zealand] to play football.’’

Sasaki said the current Japan team was younger than his gold medal winning group but “we don’t have any injured players, all 23 are in good condition.’’

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Saki Kumagai takes part in a drill with a Japan teammate.

He said the standard of women’s international football has progressed “all over the world’’ since Japan’s 23011 triumph and it was “becoming harder to win the World Cup’’ with more teams capable of contending.

Asked if he considered Japan’s qualifying pool to be one of the hardest, Sasaki said: “Every group is tough to qualify from”, but Japan needed to “get the three points’’ from every game to advance to the playoffs.

Japan have nine overseas-based players in their 2023 squad, up from four in 2011. “Now we have a lot of players who play in Europe and the United States. They set the standard and make the team stronger and stronger,” Sasaki said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Aerial view during a Japan open training session in Christchurch.

Manchester City’s star midfielder Yui Hasegawa – one of three Japanese midfielders from English Women’s Super League clubs – scored two goals against Panama and set up another.

Japan are hoping Canterbury’s football community will support them as their second team behind New Zealand’s Football Ferns.

Sasaki, who chairs the Japan Football Association’s women’s committee, said the Japanese were comfortable being based in Christchurch despite not playing any World Cup games there.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Japan’s head coach Futoshi Ikeda oversees training in Christchurch.

“Last year our head coach [Futoshi Ikeda] and our manager inspected some base camp options. The head coach loves the atmosphere in this city … and he chose here as our base amp. We don’t have any games here, but the connection to the match venues is not bad. We can go to every venue by aeroplane, that’s no problem. We will enjoy our stay here very much.’’

Sasaki said he “feels some kind of connection” and “a deep respect’’ for New Zealand, saying Japan had had more matches against the Football Ferns than many other countries.

“We had a match in Japan last year and one in 2018 in Wellington. We think we have a good relationship between our country and New Zealand, and in 2011 Japan and New Zealand were in the same group.

“We hope we do our best [at the World Cup], but we also hope New Zealand do their best.”