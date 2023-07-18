FIFA Women's World Cup: Football Fern Betsy Hassett 'fine' after sitting out training

Football Ferns starter Betsy Hassett was only a spectator at training on Tuesday, but was said to be “fine” by a team spokesperson that evening, with her absence put down to load management.

The midfielder emerged from the dressing room midway through the team’s warm-up at Keith Hay Park on Tuesday – the only part of the session journalists were privy to – and briefly sat on the sideline watching.

While NZ Football was asked immediately if there was a reason why the 145-cap veteran was not taking part, but it was only nine hours later that one was provided.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Betsy Hassett sat out Football Ferns training on Tuesday, but her absence was later put down to load management.

That there was no lingering concern around Hassett was welcome news two days out from the Ferns’ FIFA Women’s World Cup opener against Norway at Eden Park in Auckland.

The midfielder started in both their warm-up matches last week – a 2-0 win over Vietnam in front of 6215 fans in Napier and a 1-0 loss to Italy behind closed doors in Auckland.

Fullback CJ Bott and centre back Rebekah Stott, who had both been managing their workloads ahead of Thursday’s clash with Norway at Eden Park, each played a full part in the warm-up on Tuesday.

Stott said later on Tuesday that she was ready to play.

“I’ve had a little bit of a cold, so I’ve been restricted a bit, but I’m all good to go.”

Bott has been managing a minor hamstring niggle suffered against Vietnam, but appears on track to be available on Thursday.

The Ferns will train for the final time ahead of their clash with Norway at North Harbour Stadium on Thursday morning, with their pre-match press conference to follow in the afternoon.

Football Ferns – FIFA Women’s World Cup

Squad

Goalkeepers: Vic Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

Fixtures

July 20, 7pm: v Norway; Eden Park, Auckland

July 25, 5.30pm: v Philippines; Wellington Regional Stadium

July 30, 7pm: v Switzerland; Dunedin Stadium