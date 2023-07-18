Norway star Ada Hegerberg excited to face Football Ferns in FIFA Women's World Cup opener

One of the greats of women’s football realised what she was about to do and almost stopped.

Norway forward Ada Hegerberg had just spent 30 seconds signing New Zealand’s praises: “You have a fantastic country ... I’m very excited to be here ... [there’s been a] great welcome”.

But now comes Thursday night, and the opening match of this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup at Eden Park in Auckland, where the 28-year-old will be trying to crush the Football Ferns and break Kiwi hearts.

Alessandra Tarantino/AP Ada Hegerberg is playing in her first FIFA Women’s World Cup since 2015 and is set to star for Norway against the Football Ferns on Thursday.

“Now we just hope we’ll beat New Zealand,” Hegerberg said, laughing at the quick change of sentiment as she completed the sentence.

There was no doubting who Norway’s biggest star was as they fulfilled media duties after training at Seddon Fields on Tuesday, two days out from the start of their World Cup campaign.

Hegerberg was the player most in demand, mostly in Norwegian, though she did squeeze in four minutes in English for three outlets, including two from New Zealand.

Her footballing CV is as good as they come: 43 goals in 76 matches for Norway and 158 in 139 for French powerhouse Lyon, where she has been since 2014, winning six Uefa Women’s Champion League titles, while scoring in four finals – including a hat-trick in 2019 – and taking home the Ballon d'Or Féminin as the best player in the world in 2018.

But while she has been blazing the trail that has made her one of the game’s greats, she hasn’t played as much for Norway as she should have. From 2017 to 2022, she took umbrage with how the Norwegian football association treated the women’s game and made herself unavailable for international duty, missing the 2019 World Cup in France as a result.

Hegerberg scored three goals at the World Cup before that, in Canada in 2015, where Norway were eliminated in the round of 16. She will be hoping to add to that tally in the coming weeks, with her team the favourites to win group A ahead of Switzerland, New Zealand’s Football Ferns and first-timers the Philippines.

She said she was “surprisingly calm” ahead of her first World Cup match in eight years, set to be played in front of a 43,000-strong crowd. “To be standing here and to be able to play the opening game, it's a great opportunity. I hope many, many people are coming to the stadium and that we will get a fantastic atmosphere.”

One of Hegerberg's first matches back in a Norway shirt last year was against New Zealand in Oslo – a clash where she twice threatened before putting her side in front in what turned out to be a 2-0 win.

First she forced Ferns goalkeeper Vic Esson to make a last-ditch foot save, then she shot wide with the goal at her mercy, before finally scoring with a fierce left-footed shot from the top of the box.

Norway are heavy favourites to win on Thursday, boasting not just Hegerberg, but also Chelsea playmaker Guro Reiten and Barcelona forward Caroline Graham Hansen in their attacking ranks, but their biggest name said last year’s result would mean little.

“Every game against every opponent is an experience and I always try to look at it in a positive manner, but it's different.

“We played a friendly last year, this is a World Cup opener. New Zealand is at their home base. It's a completely different surrounding.

“This is a new game and we take it very seriously. We don't take anything for granted and we need to be very sharp.”

Norway – FIFA Women’s World Cup

Squad

Goalkeepers: Guro Pettersen, Cecilie Fiskerstrand, Aurora Mikalsen

Defenders: Anja Sønstevold, Mathilde Harviken, Tuva Hansen, Maren Mjelde, Guro Bergsvand, Marit Bratberg Lund, Sara Horte

Midfielders: Ingrid Syrstad Engen, Vilde Bøe Risa, Guro Reiten, Thea Bjelde, Emilie Haavi, Amalie Eikeland, Caroline Graham Hansen, Julie Blakstad, Frida Maanum

Forwards: Karina Sævik, Ada Hegerberg, Sophie Roman Haug, Anna Jøsendal

Chris McKeen/Stuff Some of football's biggest names mix with the Football Ferns in an official welcome at Auckland's Spark Arena.

Fixtures

Thursday, July 20, 7pm: v Football Ferns; Eden Park, Auckland

Tuesday, July 25, 8pm: v Switzerland; Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Sunday, July 30, 7pm: v Philippines; Eden Park, Auckland