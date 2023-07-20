FIFA Women's World Cup: Penguins pick the winner of Football Ferns v Norway

The penguins from Kelly Tarlton's have made their pick for the opening match of the FIFA Women's World Cup between New Zealand and Norway

New Zealand’s Football Ferns take on 1995 champions Norway in the tournament opener at Eden Park in Auckland on Thursday night.

It will be a tough task for the Kiwi side led by Ali Riley and Ria Percival.

They are ranked No 26 in the world by FIFA while Norway are ranked No 12.

But what do the penguins think?

When the penguins heard the World Cup was coming to New Zealand, they were excited to be involved and try their hand at picking some winners.

When the penguins heard the World Cup was coming to New Zealand, they were excited to be involved and try their hand at picking some winners.

Especially once they discovered one of their cousins, Tazuni, was the official tournament mascot.

Sea Life Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium is home to 23 king penguins – the second-largest species, who have yellow markings on their faces – and 48 gentoo penguins – who are smaller and have white stripes on their foreheads.

Tazuni meanwhile is a little blue penguin – a species found in the wild in both New Zealand and Australia, the co-hosts of the World Cup, which features 32 teams and 64 matches over the next five weeks.

The kings arrived in Auckland in 1994 – the same year New Zealand women’s club teams first contested the knockout competition now known as the Kate Sheppard Cup.

The gentoos then followed in 1995 – the same year Norway won the second World Cup.

Will the Kelly Tarlton’s penguins turn out to be cannily accurate, like Germany’s Paul the Octopus, who got 12 correct from 14 attempts across the 2008 men’s European Championship and the 2010 men’s World Cup?

You’ll have to watch their picks and the matches to find out.

Some might prefer hard data to gain an insight into who is going to succeed and who is going to fail at this year’s World Cup – like what’s on offer in Stuff’s power rankings and match predictions.

But watching penguins choose between two buckets of fish is a lot more fun.

FIFA Women’s World Cup

The first matches in New Zealand

Thursday, July 20, 7pm: Football Ferns v Norway; Eden Park, Auckland

Friday, July 21, 5pm: Philippines v Switzerland; Dunedin Stadium

Friday, July 21, 7.30pm: Spain v Costa Rica; Wellington Regional Stadium

Saturday, July 22, 1pm: United States v Vietnam; Eden Park, Auckland

Saturday, July 22, 7pm: Zambia v Japan; Waikato Stadium

Sunday, July 23, 5pm: Sweden v South Africa; Wellington Regional Stadium

Sunday, July 23, 7.30pm: Netherlands v Portugal; Dunedin Stadium