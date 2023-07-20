'A treasured memory': What it's like to score for New Zealand at a FIFA Women's World Cup

Kim Nye scored in New Zealand's final match at the 1991 FIFA Women's World Cup, an honour no-one else could claim until 2011.

For 20 years, it was an honour that belonged only to Kim Nye.

These days she’s the founding member of an exclusive group of six – one the Football Ferns will be hoping to expand over the next few weeks as New Zealand hosts the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with Australia.

With 15 minutes to play against hosts China at the first Women’s World Cup in 1991, Nye played a pass near halfway, then ran forward and into the box, ultimately stretching out her right leg to hook the ball into the back of the net.

The goal came after New Zealand had already conceded four, their final group stage match headed for a loss just like the two before it.

But when Nye netted in the 66th minute – of 80, not 90 – it was much more than just scant consolation.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Kim Nye says scoring for New Zealand at the 1991 FIFA Women’s World Cup is “a treasured memory”.

A right back by trade, she had popped up in midfield near the halfway line and helped to shift the ball out to the left, where it was advanced further up the pitch.

“Whilst all that's carrying on, I'm on the right-hand side thinking, shall I go a bit further? Yeah, we're carrying on,” she recalled 32 years later.

“We've got the ball down there and the rest of the [Chinese] players were picking up who they had to, but they didn't think the right back would be coming up so far.

“Monique van de Elzen went to kick it, but turned inside and flicked it over [towards the right].

“I was on the edge of the box and I thought, do I go, do I go? There was no way I was going to get there with my head.

“You can see I'm on my butt when I score, because I had to really stretch with my leg. I almost hit the post and I'm on the deck and it's like, did I score?

“It was so unusual that I was up that far.

“For us, it was like we won the Cup. It was quite spectacular and for me it's a treasured memory that can't be taken away.”

Nye spoke uninterrupted for almost 10 minutes once prompted to share her memories of the 1991 World Cup in the lead-up to this year’s tournament.

And if those memories ever dim, she only has to look at her calf, where she has a tattoo of the facts, a football, a pair of boots and her No 13 jersey.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Kim Nye has the details of her FIFA Women’s World Cup goal tattooed on her calf.

After 1991, it took New Zealand 16 years to qualify for another Women’s World Cup and 20 years for someone to join Nye in scoring a goal at one.

Amber Hearn retired in 2020 as the country’s leading goalscorer, with 54 to her name. She was the player responsible for ending a 296-minute run without a World Cup goal in Germany in 2011, when she scored after 12 minutes against Japan in match that finished as a 2-1 loss.

The wait for the third wasn’t nearly as long. It came in the very next match, against England, thanks to Sarah Gregorius in the 16th minute – the first time the Ferns had scored a go-ahead goal at a World Cup. A first win wasn’t to be, however, as England struck twice in the second half to claim the three points.

Germany was a fruitful destination for the Football Ferns, as Rebecca Smith and Hannah Wilkinson then became goalscorers No 4 and No 5 in dramatic circumstances, netting in the 90th and 94th minutes in the team’s final group match against Mexico to secure New Zealand’s first Women’s World Cup point.

Rebekah Stott then became the sixth – and to date most recent – Kiwi player to get their name on a Women’s World Cup scoresheet, putting the Ferns in front against China in their final match at the 2015 event in Canada.

Wilkinson then became the first New Zealander to score two World Cup goals, when she equalised late in that match, a controversial affair that ended up a 2-2 draw.

Stott and Wilkinson are both in the squad for this year’s tournament, which begins on Thursday, with the Ferns playing Norway in what is expected to be a 43,000-strong crowd at Eden Park in Auckland.

As they prepared for the unique opportunity on home soil, both reminisced about the time they joined the exclusive club of World Cup goalscorers.

Wilkinson's 2011 goal – a tidy finish from the middle of the box, where she was sandwiched between two defenders – is easily the most impactful of those New Zealanders have scored, given what it meant for the result.

“That was a special one. That was crazy. I was so young – 19! It was really, really special to do that for my country.”

Stott’s face instantly lights up when she’s asked: “My World Cup goal? Oh, it was sick”.

”I remember the ball came through from a corner and people just fell over and so I just hit it, volleyed it – I connected so well. I watched it go past the goalkeeper and went for a run to celebrate. It was the best feeling in the world.”

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Football Ferns centre back Rebekah Stott runs off in celebration after becoming New Zealand’s sixth FIFA Women’s World Cup goalscorer in Canada in 2015.

“Went for a run” undersells it. Stott took off at speed, delighted to have given the Ferns just their second lead in a World Cup match. Then came the handball call Betsy Hassett calls “terrible” – and rightly so, because the ball hit nothing but her chest.

China levelled from the penalty spot then went ahead early in the second half. Wilkinson’s second World Cup goal at least secured a point and a third World Cup draw for the Ferns, but that wasn’t enough for them to advance.

Since that day eight years ago, the Ferns have played 296 World Cup minutes without scoring a goal themselves, though they did briefly draw level with Cameroon in 2019 courtesy of an own goal from the African nation.

Will that streak end at some point over the next two weeks?

And will there finally be a goal to top Wilkinson’s in 2011, one that will be treasured as the Ferns’ first World Cup winner?

If there is, whoever scores it will have their own moment to treasure – and describe in detail to anyone who happens to ask about it, even three decades down the line.

Football Ferns' World Cup goals

Kim Nye: 66' v China, November 21, 1991; New Plaza Stadium, Foshan (made it 1-4)

Amber Hearn: 12' v Japan, June 27, 2011; Ruhrstadion, Bochum (made it 1-1)

Sarah Gregorius: 18' v England, July 1, 2011; BayArena, Leverkusen (made it 1-0)

Rebecca Smith: 90' v Mexico, July 5, 2011; Impuls Arena, Augsburg (made it 1-2)

Hannah Wilkinson: 90'+4 v Mexico, July 5, 2011; Impuls Arena, Augsburg (made it 2-2)

Rebekah Stott: 28' v China, June 15, 2015; Olympic Stadium, Montreal (made it 1-0)

Hannah Wilkinson: 64' v China, June 15, 2015; Olympic Stadium, Montreal (made it 2-2)