FIFA Women's World Cup: US veteran Kelley O'Hara recalls college days with Football Fern Ali Riley

The United States had their first proper training in Auckland ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

FIFA Women’s World Cup: United States v Vietnam; Where: Eden Park, Auckland; When: Saturday, 1pm; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, Prime, Stuff; live updates on Stuff

United States defender Kelley O’Hara has lots of stories she could tell about Football Ferns co-captain Ali Riley, her team-mate for four years at Stanford University in California.

“But I don't think they're appropriate for press conferences.”

Yet when she was pressed for a family-friendly memory, speaking in Auckland while preparing for her country’s FIFA Women’s World Cup opener against Vietnam at Eden Park on Saturday afternoon, the 157-cap veteran was able to recall a special one from their sophomore year.

“I remember her leaving to go to her first World Cup in 2007 and I just remember being like, oh my gosh, this is so incredible, this girl's about to go play at the World Cup.

Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images for USSF Football Ferns co-captain Ali Riley hugs United States defender Kelley O’Hara – her former team-mate at Stanford University – during the welcome event for Auckland-based FIFA Women’s World Cup teams.

“I felt so proud of her and it was just an exciting moment.

“We were even talking about the other day, this is her fifth, this is my fourth. It's just wild to think back on.

“But I specifically have a visible memory of us standing in the parking lot next to the stadium at Stanford and talking about her being about to go to the World Cup, so that’s cool.”

Americans and New Zealanders have different perspectives on the World Cup.

Until Thursday night, when they stunned Norway at Eden Park in the opening match of this year’s tournament, being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, the Football Ferns had played 15 World Cup matches, lost 12 and drawn three.

The US on the other hand have played 50, won 40, drawn six and lost four. They were champions in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019 and haven’t tasted defeat since the 2011 final, 14 matches ago, with a draw against Sweden in the group stage in 2015 their only blemish at the last two tournaments.

As a result of New Zealand’s smaller player pool, the Ferns were quick to hand Riley a debut, even while she was still at college, but O’Hara had to wait until after their shared Stanford days finished – with a loss to North Carolina in the 2009 national final – to earn her first US call-up.

She has since played at the 2011, 2015 and 2019 World Cups, scoring her first international goal in the 2015 semifinal win over Germany, coming off the bench in the 2015 final win over Japan and starting the 2019 final win over the Netherlands.

This time around, O’Hara figures to be a utility defender for the US, who are looking to become the first team – men’s or women’s – to win three consecutive World Cups.

She had the chance to connect with Riley when the teams based in Auckland were welcomed with a pōwhiri last weekend – an experience she felt was “incredible”.

“I'm trying to think back, but I don't feel like we've ever had a cultural welcome like that in any of the places that we've had a World Cup before.

“I know how special it is for the New Zealand players, for the Australian players, for the people of New Zealand and Australia.

Getty-Images Kelley O’Hara (left), Alex Morgan and Allie Long lift the FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy after their win over the Netherlands in the 2019 final.

“I'm really close with Ali Riley. She has so much pride in the fact that this tournament is getting played in New Zealand and that the people of New Zealand will get to experience this game up close and personal.”

While the match New Zealanders experienced on Thursday was all the evidence you need that upsets can happen, the US should brush past Vietnam, who lost 2-0 to the Ferns last Monday in Napier, then were beaten 9-0 by Spain in their final warm-up outing.

The US beat Thailand, a similarly-experienced opponent, 13-0 at the last World Cup in France four years ago, and should have no problems picking up the first of the seven wins they need to complete a three-peat of titles, against a team playing at their first World Cup.

After playing in six of her side’s seven matches in 2019, O’Hara is in line for a reduced role in 2023, and she said her place in the team was “being ready when called upon”.

“Being able to be counted on and helping and contributing in any way I can to make sure everything, the little details, are being taken care of and they're being looked at and they're being focused on and just knowing and helping share experiences, good, bad, ugly of World Cups past and what to expect.

“Honestly, it's like, however I can help, I'm trying to do that.”

United States – FIFA Women’s World Cup

Squad

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury, Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher

Defenders: Alana Cook, Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Sofia Huerta, Kelley O'Hara, Emily Sonnett

Midfielders: Savannah DeMelo, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis, Ashley Sanchez, Andi Sullivan

Forwards: Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, Alyssa Thompson, Lynn Williams

Fixtures

July 22, 1pm: v Vietnam; Eden Park, Auckland

July 27, 1pm: v Netherlands; Wellington Regional Stadium

August 1, 7pm: v Portugal; Eden Park