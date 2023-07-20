FIFA Women's World Cup: Why the Football Ferns will achieve their goals – and why they won't

ANALYSIS: The Football Ferns stand on the precipice of an 11-day stretch at a home FIFA Women’s World Cup that will define many of their players’ careers.

By the time they have played all three of their group A rivals – Norway, the Philippines, and Switzerland – they will have either made history or they won’t have.

The Ferns’ 15 matches without a World Cup win are the most of any women’s national team and New Zealand’s 21 matches without a win at either the men’s or women’s World Cup is the most of any country.

Finally securing that elusive win is the Ferns’ first goal at home this month, with the Philippines the team they are most likely to beat, followed by the Swiss and the Norwegians, who they play at Eden Park on Thursday night.

Their second goal is to make it to the round of 16 by finishing as one of the top two teams in group A.

That may be possible with a win and a draw, or a win and two draws, but is likely to require two wins.

After playing Norway in front of what is expected to be a 43,000-strong crowd on Thursday, the Ferns will head to Wellington to play the Philippines on Tuesday.

Their final match against Switzerland is then at Dunedin Stadium next Sunday.

Ahead of their busy 11 days – here are three reasons why they will achieve their goals and three reasons why they won’t.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images The Football Ferns celebrate CJ Bott’s goal against Vietnam in Napier earlier this month.

Why they will

Home advantage

The caveat here is that it didn’t help that much in the lead-up to the World Cup, with the Ferns playing eight public matches on home soil from last November to earlier this month and only winning the most recent one, against Vietnam in Napier on July 20. But the crowds behind them at the World Cup should be larger than those between 3,500 and 12,000 they had for those friendlies. Home advantage also handed them the best World Cup draw they’ve ever had, with the Philippines a team they should beat and Switzerland undoubtedly within reach, even if Norway in their opener look too strong on paper.

Strongest XI

Ferns coach Jitka Klimková took great joy in announcing at her pre-match press conference ahead of the Norway match that all 23 players in the Ferns squad had been marked green and good to go for Thursday’s World Cup opener. Experienced figures such as Ria Percival, Annalie Longo, Rebekah Stott, CJ Bott and Ali Riley have all missed large chunks of playing time in the past 18 months and the Ferns looked better for having them all involved for the first time in more than a year against Vietnam.

Time together

As well as often being without key players, the Ferns only had the compressed timeframes of international windows – usually lasting nine or 10 days – in which to work for most of Klimková’s tenure. But from the start of May there was a nine-week camp leading up to the naming of their World Cup squad on June 30, followed by two more weeks leading up to Thursday night. While players did arrive at different times, with only a handful of the final 23 there from the start, they all insist the time together has been a massive help, and it does look that way from the outside as well.

Dennis Grombkowski/Bongarts/Getty Images Football Ferns co-captain Ali Riley

Why they won’t

Lack of finishing power

To win games you have to score goals and the Ferns have traditionally struggled to find the back of the net. Their only goal at the last World Cup came via an own goal, while during Klimkova’s tenure they have managed to score just 13 times in 25 matches. They have been kept scoreless in 15 of those fixtures. Veteran striker Hannah Wilkinson, who will likely lead the line for New Zealand, has scored at two World Cups, but only has two goals in her last 15 appearances.

History against them

The Ferns have never won a match at a World Cup, let alone made it out of their group. The best they have managed in 15 matches spread across five tournaments are three draws: 2-2 v Mexico in 2011, and 0-0 v Canada and 2-2 v China in 2015. The other 12 have ended in defeat.

Run of poor results

Their recent results leave a lot to be desired too. Unlike co-hosts Australia, who have peaked at the right time, the Ferns arrive at their home World Cup ranked lower than they ever have, at 26th in the world, after winning just four of their past 25 matches. While their 2-0 win over Vietnam in their penultimate warm-up was a positive result and snapped a 10-game winless run, it was put into perspective when Spain thumped the same opposition by nine goals just a few days later.

Football Ferns – FIFA Women’s World Cup

Squad

Goalkeepers: Vic Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

DAVID UNWIN/ STUFF Football Fern Claudia Bunge visits Tui Glen School in Stokes Valley to promote the beautiful game ahead of the Fifa Women's World Cup.

Fixtures

July 20, 7pm: v Norway; Eden Park, Auckland

July 25, 5.30pm: v Philippines; Wellington Regional Stadium

July 30, 7pm: v Switzerland; Dunedin Stadium