Football Ferns ready to rise to the occasion in FIFA Women's World Cup opener

FIFA Women's World Cup: Football Ferns v Norway Where: Eden Park, Auckland When: 7pm Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, Prime, Stuff; live updates on Stuff

Spearheaded by world-class attackers Ada Hegerberg, Caroline Graham Hansen and Guro Reiten, Norway should have too much firepower for the Football Ferns in their FIFA Women’s World Cup opener at Eden Park in Auckland on Thursday.

But the co-hosts have a not-so-secret weapon for a match they are underdogs for: Home crowd advantage.

A sold out crowd of 43,000 is expected to turn out for New Zealand’s first group A match against the 1995 champions, and co-captain Ali Riley said the Football Ferns plan to feed off the huge home support.

The attendance will far exceed the current record for a women’s football match in New Zealand, set in 2008 when North Korea beat the United States in the final of the Under-17 World Cup in front of 16,162 people.

Stuff Norway’s Maren Mjelde and Football Ferns co-captain Ali Riley will lead their teams in the World Cup opener.

Thursday’s match will be like nothing the Football Ferns have experienced before on home soil.

Fixtures against the United States in January – their first home matches in five years – drew back-to-back crowds of 12,000.

Only 6000 turned up for their send-off match, a 2-0 win against Napier in Vietnam last Monday that ended a 10-game winless run.

“For us having the crowd behind us will help us, absolutely, to have the energy,” Riley said.

“I was at the 1999 World Cup final in Los Angeles and I know what that did for me as a young girl.

“That noise will give us energy and I know what that can do for any little girl seeing these players, confident, empowered women just living their dreams.

“To have a packed stadium is really important for a few different reasons.”

Riley, who is playing at her fifth World Cup, said it would be a career highlight if the Football Ferns were to win at home.

Against Norway, she hoped to inspire the future generation of Football Ferns by producing a performance the country can be proud of on the sport’s biggest stage.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Ali Riley signs a poster for a fan after a Football Ferns' match against the United States in January.

“Every game we put on that jersey and it feels special and it’s a huge honour … but to do that at home at a World Cup, some players will never get to experience hosting a World Cup,” she said.

“For us, to this time achieve our goal of winning a World Cup game and doing it at home, that would be the greatest thing I would ever have in my career.

“Of course this feels like the biggest opportunity, especially what we want to do with inspiring young people.”

The Football Ferns have set themselves two goals at the World Cup, which they are co-hosting with Australia: Get their first win and get out of the group.

Although those goals are more likely to be achieved in their other matches, against the Philippines in Wellington and Switzerland in Dunedin, coach Jitka Klimková said the impact of playing in front of a record crowd could not be overstated.

“When we came back after four and half years and played home games, I loved when the fans celebrated with us; every little win, every little pass, tough tackles. That’s amazing inspiration and motivation,” Klimková said.

“I really believe this is an incredible opportunity for the country not to be just a rugby country but to actually wake up the love of football because we know women’s football is one of the most beautiful sports in the world.”

Klimková will have an entire squad to pick from against Norway, declaring everyone fit for selection.