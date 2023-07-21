FIFA Women's World Cup: All you need to know about the matches on July 21

The second day of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup sees the tournament debuts of two potential contenders – Olympic champions Canada and emerging European power Spain.

Canada’s Group B game against Nigeria in Melbourne will pit the tournament’s two oldest players, rival captains Christine Sinclair (Canada) and Onome Ebi (Nigeria).

The 2.30pm (NZ time) encounter offers a rare treat, a daytime kickoff at a world sporting event.

The Philippines v Switzerland Group A game in Dunedin will be of vital interest to Football Ferns fans. A draw there could boost the Ferns’ hopes of a first-ever advance to the World Cup knockout rounds.

Spanish superstar Alexia Putellas will be a massive drawcard in Wellington where Spain – the tournament’s third favourites - faces Costa Rica.

Here’s all you need to know about the three matches on July 21.

Albert Perez/Getty Images Christine Sinclair will lead Canada’s charge at her sixth World Cup since 2003.

Nigeria v Canada

Group B; Where: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium; When: 2.30pm

Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff.

Canada – seventh in the world – will be red-hot favourites to open their World Cup with a win over Nigeria, Africa’s top-rated team at 40 in the FIFA rankings. Coached by former New Zealand Football staffer Bev Priestman, Canada boast the nucleus of their 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games gold medal team. They are tipped to go further than their best-ever World Cup place – quarterfinalists in 2015. The Nigerians, 11-time African champions and the 1999 World Cup quarterfinalists, won three games on the bounce in 2023, culminating in a 3-0 humbling of New Zealand in April.

Key players: Canada captain Christine Sinclair is the most-capped player in the world and the global game’s record goalscorer. Nigeria’s defence led by captain Onome Ebi, who scored against New Zealand in her last appearance down under. The 40-year-old pair are both at their sixth World Cup tournaments.

Stuff match predictor: Canada 76%, Nigeria 12%, Draw 12%.

TAB odds: Nigeria $8, draw $5.50, Canada $1.22.

Marcel Bieri/Keystone via AP Switzerland's Alisha Lehmann (R) is a player to watch against the Philippines in Dunedin.

Philippines v Switzerland

Group A; Where: Dunedin Stadium. When: 5pm.

Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff

There are a couple of potentially positive scenarios for the Football Ferns here, but a dour 0-0 draw would not be a bad result given neither the Philippines or Switzerland are unlikely to upset Norway. That would leave the way clear for the Kiwis to advance with a win over the Philippines and a draw against the Swiss. The Philippines – ranked 46th – have improved since losing to the Ferns in 2022, but Switzerland (20th) are still short-priced favourites here despite the Filipinos likely to have significant support in the stands.

Key players: The Philippines have been bolstered by A-League defender Angie Beard, who had earlier won three caps for Australia’s Matildas. Switzerland forward Alisha Lehmann is a team-mate of Football Ferns goalkeeper Anna Leat at Aston Villa and is reported to have the highest social media following of any player at the 2023 World Cup tournament.

Stuff match predictor: Switzerland 56%, Philippines 24%, draw 20%.

TAB odds: Switzerland $1.10, draw $8, Philippines $10.

Marc Atkins/Getty Images Jennifer Hermoso, pictured scoring at the 2019 World Cup, is likely to be a key goals threat in 2023.

Spain v Costa Rica

Group C; Where: Wellington Regional Stadium. When: 7.30pm.

Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, Prime, Stuff, live updates on Stuff.

Costa Rica, a Spanish colony in the 16th century, will have a point to prove against Spain, but a point would be an unlikely outcome for the gallant Central American nation despite their draw with the Spaniards at the 2015 World Cup. Spain sports players from famous clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid while the Costa Ricans have just five fulltime pros. Ranked sixth in the world, Spain’s La Roja, should boost too much firepower for the Costa Ricans (ranked 66th).

Key players: Spain's back-to-back world player of the year Alexia Putellas didn’t complete training earlier this week putting her participation in doubt after a knee injury, but Wellington fans should still get to see her Barcelona clubmate Jennifer Hermoso, another proven goalscorer. Costa Rica midfielder Raquel Rodriguez plays for the Portland Thorns, the United States women’s league champions.

Stuff match predictor: Spain 90%, Costa Rica 3%, draw 7%.

TAB odds: Spain $1.005, draw $51, Costa Rica $101.

