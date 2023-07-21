FIFA Women's World Cup: Full-strength Football Ferns show what's been missing in win

Before a record football crowd in NZ, the Ferns have opened the FIFA Women's World Cup with a stunning win.

ANALYSIS: When the Football Ferns’ FIFA Women’s World Cup prospects looked the bleakest – after their three defeats against Portugal and Argentina on home soil in February – there was one thing above all else that offered a glimmer of hope.

They were missing some of their best players.

And maybe, just maybe, if they could put a first-choice XI on the park, things would be different.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková celebrates with defender Katie Bowen during their win over Norway at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

With a full squad available for selection, the Ferns rose to the occasion as the World Cup got underway in front of a record-breaking 42,173-strong crowd at Eden Park in Auckland on Thursday.

Their 1-0 win over Norway in the opening match, thanks to a 48th-minute goal from Hannah Wilkinson, was the biggest result in their history.

And it showed what they’ve been missing during coach Jitka Klimková’s tenure to date – and why this was only the team’s fifth win in 26 outings since she took charge in September 2021.

By the final whistle, all 14 players who took the field for the Ferns had left an impression, from Ria Percival, earning her 164th cap, down to Indiah-Paige Riley, earning just her 10th.

Percival in central midfield was making just her 11th start under Klimková – and her third since last April, when she suffered a devastating knee injury.

CJ Bott was making just her 12th – and just her fifth in 20 matches since last February.

Rebekah Stott at right centre back was making just her sixth, with four of those coming since the start of April.

At the end of February, co-captain Ali Riley had only played in five of the Ferns’ last 12 matches.

Jacqui Hand only made two starts in 17 matches from the beginning of last year until April this year.

Goalkeeper Vic Esson missed their first five matches this year.

All six of those players started together for the firs time as the Ferns beat Vietnam in Napier last Monday.

With Bott and Stott rested, four then started together again in their loss to Italy last Friday.

Those two matches were just the third and fourth occasions since the start of 2022 where four of those six had been present in the starting lineup.

For the second and third matches in February, once Bott and Riley picked up injuries in the Ferns’ first-up loss to Portugal, there were none.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Football Ferns fullback CJ Bott plays a pass during their win over Norway at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

You can see now why Klimková said in her pre-match press conference ahead of the Norway match: "One of the challenges in our journey was a lot of injuries,” though there were also illnesses and – when the United States visited in January – clashes with club football.

Klimková she smiled: “I have good news for everybody – everybody's green, which means everybody's ready to perform tomorrow.

“That's incredible. When I saw it in the morning, I was like this is what we were aiming for and the players really worked hard to be in this place.”

Having everybody available and fit to start was just the first piece of the puzzle, however.

The second was having the chosen XI turn in outstanding performances from front to back, against a Norway team whose stars – key attackers from the champion teams in England, France and Spain during the season just gone – failed to shine.

Perhaps Caroline Graham Hansen – well-marshalled by left back Riley – was revealing a lot ahead of the match when she said: “The quality is there, but maybe the expectation is also too high because of what we as individuals achieved in our clubs, and it's not always a given that you can put that straight into the national team",

What’s been frustrating about watching the Ferns over the past 18 months is that players such as Bott, Stott and Hand have been turning in strong performances at club level, only to suffer untimely injuries or illnesses when international fixtures come around.

The lack of depth in the New Zealand player pool has been well and truly evident, but that has finally not been a problem in the past fortnight and the Ferns have been all the better for it.

The lead-up to this home World Cup may have been a hard watch at times, but the performance and result on Thursday night made up for all that had come before.

Football Ferns – FIFA Women’s World Cup

Squad

Goalkeepers: Vic Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

Chris McKeen/Stuff Some of football's biggest names mix with the Football Ferns in an official welcome at Auckland's Spark Arena.

Fixtures/results

Football Ferns 1 (Hannah Wilkinson 48’) Norway 0. HT: 0-0

July 25, 5.30pm: v Philippines; Wellington Regional Stadium

July 30, 7pm: v Switzerland; Dunedin Stadium