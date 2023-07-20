FIFA Women's World Cup teams honour victims of Auckland shooting

Players from Norway and New Zealand observe a moment’s silence before their World Cup opener.

Players from the Football Ferns and Norway FIFA Women’s World Cup teams paid their respects to the victims of Thursday’s shooting by wearing black armbands and observing a minute of silence ahead of the tournament opener at Eden Park.

The starting lineups of both teams formed a huddle on halfway before kickoff.

The World Cup is proceeding as planned after New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said there was no ongoing security risk following the incident, which occurred at a construction site in Auckland’s CBD, right around the corner from where the Norway team are staying.

Police confirmed that two people died, as well as the male offender, who has been named as 24-year-old Matu Tangi Matua Reid.

Norway’s players were awoken by police helicopters hovering above their hotel on the morning of their big match but say they felt “safe the whole time.”

“We appreciate the collaboration with the New Zealand authorities from the earliest moment of this tragic incident,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.

“We have been involved in ongoing communication from the outset, and we have also received the necessary reassurances from minister for sport and recreation Grant Robertson in relation to the safety and security of the participating teams and fans at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

“FIFA extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives, and our thoughts and prayers remain with those who have been injured in this tragic incident.”

Hipkins travelled to Auckland to attend the World Cup opener, where he sat alongside Infantino.

He told reporters in Wellington on Thursday morning the tournament would go ahead as planned.

“I want to reiterate that there is no wider national security threat. This appears to be the actions of one individual. Aucklanders, and people watching around the world, can be assured that police have neutralised the threat,” Hipkins said.

Norway are staying at M Social, only 400 metres from where the shooting occurred. Quay St, where the hotel is situated, remained cordoned off to traffic on Thursday afternoon.

Stuff The Football Ferns open the FIFA Women's World Cup against Norway at Eden Park.

In a statement, Norway captain Maren Mjelde said the team were woken up by the sound of helicopters, but it was only when they read the news via New Zealand media that they understood the gravity of the situation.

Mjelde, a centre-back who plays her club football for English Women's Super League champions Chelsea, did not anticipate the incident would cause any disruption to Norway's preparations for Thursday’s match against the co-hosts.

The game is expected to be played in front of 43,000 people – a record attendance for a football match in New Zealand.

Officials from Eden Park said there would be increased security presence at Thursday’s game and encouraged ticket holders to arrive to the stadium early.

The start of a FIFA fan festival at The Cloud on Auckland’s waterfront was postponed until Friday.

“Everyone probably woke up quite quickly when the helicopter hovered outside the hotel window and a large number of emergency vehicles arrived,” Mjelde said in a statement.

“At first we didn't know what was going on, but eventually there were updates on TV and the local media. We felt safe the whole time.

“FIFA has a good security system at the hotel, and we have our own security officer in the squad.

“Everyone seems calm and we are preparing as normal for the game tonight. Then we may have to adapt if there are any instructions from the authorities.”

In a brief statement, New Zealand Football said they were “shocked” by what had occurred on the eve of the World Cup.

They confirmed the Football Ferns team and staff were all accounted for and safe.

“We can confirm that all of the Football Ferns team and staff are safe but we will not be able to comment further while details are still emerging. Please refer to New Zealand Police for further information,” NZ Football said.

A minute of silence will also be observed prior to the Matildas’ match against Republic of Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

If you’re among the expected crowd of 43,000 for the opener, here’s what you can expect at Eden Park:

4.30pm: Gates open.

6.30pm: Organisers encourage ticket-holders to be in the stadium and seated by this time.

6.35pm: Opening ceremony begins. It will be a celebration of the indigenous cultures of both host nations. BENEE and Mallrat will be performing the official tournament anthem ‘Do it Again’.

7pm: Football Ferns v Norway kicks off.