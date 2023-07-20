FIFA Women's World Cup to proceed as planned after Auckland shooting

The Football Ferns open the FIFA Women's World Cup against Norway at Eden Park.

Norway’s players were awoken by police helicopters on the morning of their FIFA Women's World Cup opener against the Football Ferns but say they felt “safe the whole time” after a shooting took place at a construction site around the corner from their Auckland hotel.

Police confirmed that two people died during the incident, as well as the male offender, who Stuff understands was a 24-year-old gunman.

Norway take on the Football Ferns in the opening game of the World Cup at Eden Park on Thursday night.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the was no ongoing risk and the World Cup would proceed as planned.

“Clearly with the FIFA World Cup kicking off this evening there are a lot of eyes on Auckland. The Government has spoken to FIFA organisers this morning and the tournament will proceed as planned,” Hipkins said.

“I want to reiterate that there is no wider national security threat. This appears to be the actions of one individual. Aucklanders, and people watching around the world, can be assured that police have neutralised the threat.”

Hipkins is scheduled to travel to Auckland to attend the Football Ferns’ versus Norway match but he said he would be keeping his attendance “under review”.

Officials from Eden Park said there would be increased security presence at Thursday's game and encouraged ticket holders to arrive to the stadium early.

FIFA released a statement at midday saying they extended their deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives.

Since the incident, they have been in constant contact with the teams based in Auckland, including both New Zealand and Norway.

The FIFA Fan Festival at The Cloud was supposed to open at midday but has been delayed.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with those who have been injured in this tragic incident.

“Immediately following the incident, President Gianni Infantino and FIFA Secretary-General Fatma Samoura were in communication with the New Zealand authorities.

“FIFA has also been in constant contact with the participating teams affected by this incident.

”FIFA has been informed that this was an isolated incident that was not related to football operations and the opening match tonight at Eden Park will proceed as planned.

“The opening hours of the FIFA Fan Festival in Auckland city centre will be confirmed in due course.The participating teams in close proximity to this incident are being supported in relation to any impact that may have taken place.”

Norway are staying at M Social, only 400 metres from where the shooting occurred.

Quay St, where the hotel is situated, remained cordoned off to traffic on Thursday afternoon, but Norwegian players were seen out and about, enjoying coffees at a waterfront cafe.

In a statement, Norway captain Maren Mjelde said team were awoken by the sound of police helicopters, but it was only when they read the news on New Zealand media websites that they understood the gravity of the situation.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff There was a heavy police presence in Auckland's CBD following the shooting

Mjelde, a centre-back who plays her club football for English Women's Super League champions Chelsea, did not anticipate the incident would cause any disruption to Norway's preparations for Thursday’s opening match against the co-hosts.

The game is expected to be played in front of 43,000 people – a record attendance for a football match in New Zealand.

“Everyone probably woke up quite quickly when the helicopter hovered outside the hotel window and a large number of emergency vehicles arrived,” Mjelde said in a statement.

“At first we didn't know what was going on, but eventually there were updates on TV and the local media. We felt safe the whole time.

“FIFA has a good security system at the hotel, and we have our own security officer in the squad.

“Everyone seems calm and we are preparing as normal for the game tonight. Then we may have to adapt if there are any instructions from the authorities.”

New Zealand Football said they were “shocked” by what had occurred on the eve of the World Cup.

They confirmed all the Football Ferns team and staff were accounted for and safe.

“We can confirm that all of the Football Ferns team and staff are safe but we will not be able to comment further while details are still emerging. Please refer to New Zealand Police for further information,” NZ Football said in a statement.

If you’re among the expected crowd of 43,000 for the opener, here’s what you can expect at Eden Park:

4.30pm: Gates open.

6.30pm: Organisers encourage ticket-holders to be in the stadium and seated by this time.

6.35pm: Opening ceremony begins. It will be a celebration of the indigenous cultures of both host nations. BENEE and Mallrat will be performing the official tournament anthem ‘Do it Again’.

7pm: Football Ferns v Norway kicks off.