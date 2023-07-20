Attendance record broken at Football Ferns' FIFA Women's World Cup opener

Before a record football crowd in NZ, the Ferns have opened the FIFA Women's World Cup with a stunning win.

The Football Ferns have credited the record crowd that turned up to Eden Park for their FIFA Women’s World Cup for helping inspire their shock win 1-0 over Norway.

Thursday’s match at Eden Park in Auckland was attended by a staggering 42,137 people, making it the largest attendance for a football match played in New Zealand.

It surpassed the 37,034 that showed up to Wellington Regional Stadium to witness the first leg of the All Whites’ World Cup qualifying playoff against Peru in 2017.

The previous record for a women’s football event was set in 2008 when North Korea beat the United States in front of 16,162 people to win the Under-17 Women's World Cup final.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Football Ferns midfielder glides past Norway's Thea Bjelde during their World Cup opener.

Until Thursday, the record attendance for a Football Ferns’ match in New Zealand was just 12,721, also set at Eden Park when the world champion United States paid a visit in January.

Betsy Hassett, who grew up in Auckland, has played for New Zealand on 146 occasions, but she said the crowd for Thursday’s World Cup opener was nothing like she had ever experienced before.

The Football Ferns rose to the occasion, producing their best-performance in recent memory to secure the team’s first win at a World Cup and their greatest-ever result.

Norway, who boast one of the most fearsome forward lines in women’s football, barely fired a shot.

Dave Simpson/Getty Images More than 42,000 people packed into Eden Park for the opening match of the World Cup.

Hassett said the home support made a huge difference as the Football Ferns defied their lowly world ranking of 26 to stun their star-studded opponents.

“The crowd was amazing. There was constant noise the entire game and I think that helped us so much, and I think you could see that,” Hassett said.

“The first [World Cup] game at home. It was a super amazing crowd. I can’t believe it. We played well and I hope we can continue to play like this in the next few games.”

The Football Ferns will be greeted with another sold out crowd when they take on the Philippines at Wellington Regional Stadium next Tuesday.

A win there and they could create further history by securing a spot in the knockout stages.

Despite their dream start, Hassett said the Football Ferns were keeping their feet firmly on the ground.

“That win gives us a lot more confidence but we’ve got to be focussed and work hard,” she said.

“It’s not going to be easy so we will prepare even better for the next game and hopefully we can top the group.”