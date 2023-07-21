FIFA Women's World Cup: Football Ferns' win makes for best night of Ali Riley's life

Before a record football crowd in NZ, the Ferns have opened the FIFA Women's World Cup with a stunning win.

“It’s the best night of my life.”

Unlike the previous 12 days where Ali Riley played in a match at a FIFA Women’s World Cup, Thursday, July 20, 2023 ended with a Football Ferns win.

But not just any win.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Football Ferns captain Ali Riley was emotional after they beat Norway at Eden Park to claim their first FIFA Women’s World Cup win.

A 1-0 win over the most-fancied team in group A at this year’s event in New Zealand and Australia – world No 12 Norway.

When Hannah Wilkinson turned home Jacqui Hand’s cross in the 48th minute in front of 42,137 fans at Eden Park in Auckland, the Ferns were leading for just the third time in 16 World Cup matches.

When the clock ticked past 64 minutes, they had their noses in front at the latest stage they had ever been in front in a World Cup match.

Riley had been there for every minute of the previous dozen – three of which ended in draws, the other nine in defeat.

So what was she thinking as the win that proved elusive for her and her team-mates at the past four World Cups drew closer and closer?

“I knew I had to do my job as a defender,” Riley said, after a match where she largely got the better of Norway’s star right winger, Barcelona star Caroline Graham Hansen.

“And I looked across the line and everyone was doing the same.

“Vic [Esson, the Ferns’ goalkeeper] came up huge. CJ [Bott], [Katie] Bowen, Claudia [Bunge] coming in [for Rebekah Stott] – I think that defence was so key to this game.

“We were being safe and we were being a little bit more conservative, but we still were getting the ball and turning them and that is how you want to finish out a match.”

Riley was in tears after the final whistle and was able to find her parents in the crowd: “My mum was crying. My dad was just aggressively happy”.

What made Thursday night so impressive was the quality of the Ferns’ display. They did not look like a team who had won just one of their previous 12 matches. They had a plan, starting with not giving Norway an inch, and they executed it to perfection.

“With the performance, we deserved it,” Riley said.

“I know we came into this as underdogs. I know there was a lot of doubt, a lot of articles being written saying how many times we haven't won a game, but we believed in ourselves the whole time.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Football Ferns captain Ali Riley plays a pass during their win over Norway at Eden Park.

“From the first whistle we were winning the 50-50s, we were winning first and second balls. It looked like we wanted it more, and it gave us confidence, and we were pushing to score, so when that goal finally came, it felt like, yeah, we deserved it.

“Then it's like, can we hold on? We had another chance and another chance, we had the penalty [sent into the crossbar by Ria Percival in the 90th minute].

“I'm just so proud of the team's performance. The result is very important and that's what people remember.

“But I think for the people who showed up tonight, the 40-plus thousand, to see the way we performed and fought – the resilience of this team, how gritty the effort was, the sprinting – everything like that is the kind of performance that we wanted to show.

“That's who we are and that is how we can inspire young girls.”

Riley has been joined in all 13 of her World Cup appearances by Ria Percival, with Annalie Longo – an unused substitute on Thursday – completing a trio of players featuring at their fifth World Cup. Four other Ferns are playing at their fourth, while three are playing at their third.

Coach Jitka Klimková said there “were a lot of emotions tonight after the game,” but especially with regard to those who have been chasing a first World Cup win for years.

“I knew it meant so much to them, but seeing them having tears in their eyes and enjoying it in front of their families and friends and fans – it was an incredible moment for me as a coach and I will never forget this moment.”

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Indiah-Paige Riley was grateful to have helped some of her more senior Football Ferns team-mates finally get a first World Cup win.

Of the 14 Ferns involved on Thursday, Indiah-Paige Riley was the most recent to make her debut, and she said it was special to have helped her more senior team-mates finally get over the line.

“To be amongst their first win when they've gone so long without it is something special and something that I'm so grateful to be a part of

“This team is something special and I think you'll see that over the next two group games.

“We knew Norway were a tough opposition and we had to go out there and give it our best and I think that's what we did tonight.

“We'll look back on the footage and see where we can improve, but I think we played a heck of a game tonight.”

DAVID UNWIN/ STUFF Football Fern Claudia Bunge visits Tui Glen School in Stokes Valley to promote the beautiful game ahead of the Fifa Women's World Cup.

