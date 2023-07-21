FIFA Women's World Cup: A moment-by-moment account of the biggest goal in Football Ferns history

It was perfect in its construction, perfect in its timing, perfect in its execution.

On a historic night at Eden Park, in front of the biggest crowd that has turned out to watch a football game in New Zealand, the Football Ferns produced a goal that met the occasion.

Hannah Wilkinson’s 48th minute strike to finish off a sweeping team move that sliced open the defence, proved the decisive moment in the Ferns’ FIFA Women’s World Cup opener against Norway.

It was laden with significance - the goal that opened the scoring in the 2023 tournament, the goal that secured New Zealand its first win in a FIFA World Cup (men or women), the goal that set the tournament alight, instantly winning over a new breed of fans after only luke warm interest in the home side in the lead-up.

Despite the weight attached, the biggest goal in Football Ferns history looked effortless.

It came off the back of a dominant first half performance from the Ferns, who had the energy, skill, and desire, creating the most opportunities for themselves. Wilkinson had a couple of scoring chances early on, but the finish wasn’t there.

With the score locked at 0-0 at halftime, the Ferns were not deterred.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Hannah Wilkinson scored the opening goal of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, ensuring the Football Ferns a 1-0 victory over Norway at Eden Park.

“We kind of just knew that was going to be it for us, we were creating chances, even before we scored, we knew that goal was coming,” said Wilkinson.

When it came, it unfolded from a goal kick to a goal in six touches.

A wayward shot on goal from Norway shortly after halftime, saw New Zealand awarded a goal kick.

Katie Bowen stepped up to take the kick, floating it 40 metres downfield to find energetic defender CJ Bott.

Bott said it was a practised goal kick routine - a skill executed hundreds of times over the previous nine weeks, during the Ferns intensive training camp.

“Everything we do has intent behind it. It was a great lift by [Bowen], her execution was on point.”

Bott immediately taps it on to Indiah-Paige Riley, who, looking to exploit the lacklustre Norwegian defence, offers a first-time pass to release Jacqui Hand down the right flank.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Football Ferns forward Jacqui Hand beats Norway defender Mathilde Harviken to the ball.

Hand, playing in her first World Cup match, blitzes into the penalty area, beating defender Mathilde Harviken for pace.

To her Hand’s left, Wilkinson is tearing her way between two defenders, bearing down on the goal.

“I’ve been in that position many, many times and it was just like any other time,” Hand said.

“I didn’t really feel the pressure at that moment, it was just I had a job to get the ball to Wilky and I knew she would finish it.”

Hand’s cross is pinpoint perfection.

As the ball arrived at her feet, Wilkinson had only one thought: “this is going in, this is going in”.

And it did.

The veteran striker produces a perfectly weighted touch from six metres out to send the ball flying past keeper Aurora Mikalsen.

After seeing the ball crash into the back of the net, she spread her arms wide and then thumped her chest as she wheeled off to the corner flag.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Hannah Wilkinson of New Zealand celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

In the background, a distraught Harviken, who had been tracking Hand down the right, can be seen sinking to her knees, while Mikalsen gets to her feet and screams to the heavens in frustration.

But the focus is on Wilkinson and her teammates who have all rushed to embrace her.

“Everyone was just yelling and screaming, you could feel the energy of the crowd, it was just an amazing feeling,” said Wilkinson.

“It is what you dream about when you're growing up playing football in the backyard.”

After the match, Wilkinson faced a barrage of questions from both local and international media about the moment she described as the biggest in her career.

Given the Ferns’ long-documented attacking struggles and concerns about their ability to score goals, Wilkinson was asked, how did the stars align so magically for the home side on the biggest stage?

The high energy striker stopped and thought for a moment.

“When you have tournaments like this, and you have an expectation and a certain pressure and a nation that believes you can do it, it does something different to you.