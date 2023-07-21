'Are you going to crush us?' Vietnam reporter asks FIFA Women's World Cup giants United States

The United States had their first proper training in Auckland ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

FIFA Women’s World Cup: United States v Vietnam; Where: Eden Park, Auckland; When: Saturday, 1pm; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, Prime, Stuff; live updates on Stuff

“Are you going to crush us like you did Thailand four years ago?”

The coach and captain of the United States were asked two questions by members of the Vietnamese media in their first pre-match press conference of the FIFA Women’s World Cup – and that was the more pessimistic one.

The Vietnam News Agency reporter was referring to the Americans’ 13-0 win in the group stage in Reims in France in 2019, a match that prompted criticism of the US for how they celebrated despite the lopsided nature of the contest.

Coach Vlatko Andonovski replied: “We do have a lot of respect for the team and the coach and we expect nothing less – they will fight”.

Alex Grimm/Getty Images The United States won their third FIFA Women’s World Cup and their second in a row in France in 2019, beating Thailand 13-0 along the way.

“They will put up a battle and they will make it as hard as possible for us.

“Obviously we're going into this game to play with the best team, the best possible and get the result that is favourable for us.

“At the end we'll see what happens and we can talk after the game.”

After registering the largest victory in Women’s World Cup history, the US went on to finish with a perfect record as they claimed their fourth title and their second in a row.

Vietnam have qualified for the World Cup for the first time this year, benefiting from the tournament’s expansion to 32 teams and fellow Asian nation Australia’s automatic qualification as co-hosts.

Saturday’s match between the two nations at Eden Park in Auckland shapes as the biggest mismatch in the group stage, especially after Vietnam were beaten 2-0 by New Zealand and 9-0 by Spain in their final two warm-up matches.

But the second question, from a Vietnam Football Daily reporter, dared to dream a little: “In the [men’s] World Cup in 2022, Argentina, the best team, lost to Saudi Arabia at the beginning of the tournament”.

“So what will happen if USA cannot win [against] Vietnam?”

“Then will have to win the next two games and move forward and hopefully end up like Argentina,” Andonovski replied, to laughter from the crowded press conference room.

The coach later said everything his team had been provided with in Auckland “from a preparation standpoint” had “been top-notch”.

“I have no reason not to believe that we are going to be New Zealand's second-favourite team.”

US captain Lindsey Horan was among those enthralled by Thursday night’s World Cup opener at Eden Park, where the Football Ferns upset Norway with a 1-0 win, courtesy of Hannah Wilkinson’s third World Cup goal, in front of a record 42,137-strong crowd.

Horan said it “was pretty cool to see their victory last night” and to see New Zealand captain Ali Riley’s emotional post-game interview, after she finally finished a winner in her 13th World Cup match – a reminder to a player on a team that wins more than most of just how special they are.

“We don't take this for granted and we're grateful for every minute, but that shows just the passion and everything that went into it for them to win that game.”

Horan later added that the upset showed this World Cup is set to live up to its billing as “the most competitive World Cup”.

“That's exciting. That's what everyone wants to watch.

“It's like the men's World Cup. Anyone can go out there and win.

“Like we just said, Saudi Arabia beat Argentina and Argentina goes on to win.

“Things like that are going to happen, so it's exciting. It's exciting for women's football and this is what we all want.”

The US have only lost one of their 24 World Cup group stage matches – a 2-1 defeat against Sweden at the 2011 event, where they were ultimately beaten by Japan on penalties in the final.

United States – FIFA Women’s World Cup

Squad

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury, Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher

Defenders: Alana Cook, Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Sofia Huerta, Kelley O'Hara, Emily Sonnett

Midfielders: Savannah DeMelo, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis, Ashley Sanchez, Andi Sullivan

Forwards: Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, Alyssa Thompson, Lynn Williams

Fixtures

July 22, 1pm: v Vietnam; Eden Park, Auckland

July 27, 1pm: v Netherlands; Wellington Regional Stadium

August 1, 7pm: v Portugal; Eden Park