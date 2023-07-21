FIFA Women's World Cup: Cancer survivor Rebekah Stott central to Football Ferns' shut-out

Before a record football crowd in NZ, the Ferns have opened the FIFA Women's World Cup with a stunning win.

There were big-name attackers everywhere Football Ferns defender Rebekah Stott looked when she took her position ahead of their FIFA Women's World Cup opener against Norway at Eden Park on Thursday.

Ada Hegerberg, the first winner of the women's Ballon d’Or and the Women's Champions League's all-time leading scorer, Caroline Graham Hansen, the star winger for current Champions League holders Barcelona, and Guro Reiten, the leading assist-maker in the Women’s Super League.

On paper, Norway have one of the most formidable attacks at the World Cup.

But they were barely given a sniff as the resolute Football Ferns defence stood tall to keep their higher-ranked opposition scoreless to secure an historic 1-0 win on New Zealand football’s biggest night.

It was only the Football Ferns’ second clean sheet in 16 World Cup matches.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Football Ferns defender Rebekah Stott clears the ball under pressure from Norway's superstar striker Ada Hegerberg.

Before Thursday, the Football Ferns had leaked 22 goals in their previous nine matches in 2023.

Feeding off the energy of the huge home crowd, the Football Ferns did not give an inch against Norway.

Stott, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2021, continued her inspirational comeback from cancer with a lion-hearted performance alongside centre-back partner Katie Bowen.

Norway had just two shots on target across the 90 minutes.

Goalkeeper Vic Esson, who was bracing for a busy night in the New Zealand goal, was barely called upon.

“To go through that and come through the other side and get on the field for this incredible tournament is special, and to top it off with a win, I couldn’t ask for much more,” Stott said, reflecting on her personal journey.

“It is cool to look back and think ‘wow I went through that not that long ago’. To be back here, playing and doing what I love, it’s special.”

While striker Hannah Wilkinson's 48th minute goal, which started with a goal kick taken by Bowen, put the Football Ferns ahead early in the second half and ultimately secured New Zealand’s historic first World Cup win, Stott’s last-ditch tackle to deny Hegerberg late in the first half was another massive moment.

Norway’s best chance of the game came when Graham Hansen finally got the better of Riley on an otherwise frustrating night for one of the world's greatest wide players.

Graham Hansen flew down the right wing and cut a pass across the box for Hegerberg.

It seemed like this was going to be the moment where Norway's big-name attackers were finally going to break through. Then bang. Hegerberg was crunched in a tackle by Stott just as she lined up her shot.

Stott hailed the team’s defensive grit in the aftermath of their greatest-ever result.

“Everyone gave it everything today,” Stott said. “We were so aggressive and won a lot of 50-50s and that’s what got us through.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Ada Hegerberg and Rebekah Stott compete for a header during their World Cup match.

“Norway are a great team with a lot of threats up top, so to keep a clean sheet against them is very good for us.

“Obviously we want to take pride in not conceding so to get a first win and a clean sheet it’s exactly what we wanted.”

Given everything she had been through, Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková said Stott was a true inspiration for ther team.

“She’s such a strong woman. I remember when she first walked on the field in February [last year] after a long, long recovery and it was an incredible moment that inspired everyone around her,” she said.

“Having this performance against such a strong attack-minded team, this is something she can be absolutely proud of. We are proud of her. She keeps inspiring everybody around her.”