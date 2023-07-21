FIFA Women's World Cup: Ex-striker Rosie White experiences 'favourite Football Ferns moment'

Former Football Ferns striker Rosie White pens her first column for Stuff during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

ANALYSIS: Seeing my former teammates win the FIFA Women’s World Cup opener against Norway honestly counts as my favourite Football Ferns moment – and I wasn’t even on the field.

Watching Hannah Wilkinson score to give the Ferns a 1-0 win in front of 42,000 fans at Eden Park was an unforgettable experience.

Nothing beats playing, but I felt privileged to be part of the Sky broadcast team, doing live reporting for the first time, spending time with former Football Ferns and being part of the awesome atmosphere.

Being so close, literally on the touchline, you could sense the energy in the stadium, it was palpable. From the very first whistle the Ferns came out oozing confidence and went into tackles hard. Everyone could tell they had shown up and were ready to fight, it was so encouraging and exciting to see.

You always know the Football Ferns will bring 100% heart to every game, but you don’t always see all the pieces of the puzzle clicking together as perfectly as they did last night. The players’ composure and confidence was evident from the outset. They didn’t let Norway into the game. None of Norway’s superstar players got an opportunity to shine. Seeing the Ferns dominate possession against the world No 12 team doesn’t happen very often. It was an impressive performance by the whole New Zealand team.

I played a lot of games up front with Hannah Wilkinson and was delighted to see her score. She’s made a really good habit of scoring goals at World Cups and turned in a super-impressive performance. Hannah’s grown so much in her own personal game, particularly in the way she moves off the ball. She’s always making really smart movements in behind the defence. She had a lot of long balls fired up to her, but she was strong at holding the ball up and was still able to make smart runs in behind, which is what got her the goal in the end.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Goalscorer Hannah Wilkinson and the Football Ferns celebrate their historic World Cup win over Norway.

While Hannah finished the move off, the goal was totally a team effort. It came from a goal kick, the buildup was fairly direct, but there was great movement and Jacqui Hand got in behind, ran with the ball with great confidence and then put in a perfect cross. For me, that was the game-changer for the Ferns, having players running with the ball at their feet and making really confident decisions. The younger players, Jacqui Hand, Indiah-Paige Riley and Malia Steinmetz were all super-confident in taking players on. That’s an edge the Ferns have missed in the past. It’s encouraging to see players do that and come off against really good international defenders.

All the team leaders such as Ria Percival, Stotty (Rebekah Stott), C J Bott and Betsy Hassett showed up big-time. It’s a cool combination having a mix of vast experience and younger players who are raw and ready to go. The blend seemed to work out really well last night.

Ali Riley did a superb job at nullifying Norway’s Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen. Ali’s 35, but she’s probably still the fittest and one of the fastest players on the team. She has so much experience playing against the world’s best week-in- week-out and was always going to rise to the occasion. She knows how to deal with world-class opponents.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Captain Ali Riley shows her emotions after leading the Football Ferns to victory.

Ria will be disappointed not to score that penalty near the end of the game, but in the grand scheme of things what happened was supposed to be, and we managed to sneak through with the three points.

Ria was the obvious choice to take the spot kick. She’s a set piece specialist, has excellent technique and is one of the best players in the team. If they get a penalty again I would back her to take it, she would normally slot it nine times out of 10.

Obviously this was a win to be celebrated, historically, but this team does not have any sense of complacency, the under-dog mentality is deep-rooted. I have no doubt the Football Ferns will already have switched their focus to the games ahead. Theoretically, Norway was their most difficult game on paper in the group stages, but last night’s win doesn’t necessarily change anything.

It puts the ball in the Ferns’ court, but they will be going into their next games with exactly the same mentality and focus. They will be going out to win, which was their mindset at Eden Park. They will come out ready for the next match against the Philippines in Wellington on Tuesday and put everything on the line again.

The victory over Norway has opened up things for the Ferns and presented them with a unique and unprecedented opportunity after winning their first World Cup game for the first time. Starting the tournament with three points puts them in a really good stead in terms of advancing to the Round of 16 playoffs.

ROSIE WHITE Former Football Ferns striker Rosie White pitch side at Eden Park as a Sky TV commentator before the win over Norway.

So, what was it like being on the sideline not the forward line just over 18 months after my last cap? There’s always going to be an itch to be on the field for an occasion like last night’s. It’s really hard watching, I’ve never been so nervous as a spectator, but I don’t regret my decision to step away after 2021 because I was having serious health challenges at the time.

I just feel so lucky and happy I got to be part of such a momentous event. It feels like the accumulation of so much hard work and grind, and I’m delighted that all the players - prior, present, future - got to experience it, it was very special for everybody.

I hope the Football Ferns’ famous victory helps New Zealanders recognise what a massive event we have in our backyard and that it galvanises the public to get out and support this team.

Rosie White won 111 international caps and scored 24 goals for the Football Ferns from 2009 to 2021 and played professionally in England and the United States. She is part of Sky’s FIFA Women’s World Cup broadcasting team and will write regular columns for Stuff throughout the tournament.