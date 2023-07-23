Ferns fans prove our crowds have come of age - but can we please ditch the Mexican wave?

Some of football's biggest names mix with the Football Ferns in an official welcome at Auckland's Spark Arena.

Eugene Bingham is a senior Stuff journalist.

OPINION: Aotearoa sporting crowds have come a long way from the dull bores of old.

No longer do we sit in near silence, begrudgingly nodding approval, perhaps quietly clapping, or, worse, slopping beer on each other during frequent trips to the bar.

In the past year, the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Rugby World Cup have proved New Zealand fans have matured – boisterous cheering, the whirr of poi, and a pleasing dearth of drunken idiots are innovations.

But if there’s one wish I have, it would be this: for the love of Football Fern Hannah Wilkinson’s god-like right foot, can we please ditch the Mexican wave?

Barely 15 minutes into the Ferns’ enthralling opening match against Norway on Thursday, the first feeble attempts at a wave began.

I get it has become a staple of sporting crowd engagement - especially so in football, given the wave made its international debut at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico City.

And at least we’ve moved on from when one-day cricket fans would hurl cups into the air.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF For the love of Hannah Wilkinson’s god-like right boot, can we boot the Mexican wave, please?

But, honestly … ugh! And gah!

“People, there's a game going on,” I want to scream when all eyes turn from the pitch to the stadium, as people excitedly wait their turn to jump to their feet, hands aloft, roar, and then ... sit down again.

I feel like apologising to the players – it must be so distracting. As a fan trying to watch the game, I sure think so.

I understand this marks me as a curmudgeon.

And I know for some, the Mexican wave can be the only time they have any idea what’s going on. As an aside, I totally get that, even as a sports tragic.

While television spectators are delivered so much in the way of graphics and commentary to help follow what’s happening or to explain the intricate and confusing reasons play has come to a stop, stadium crowds are left to guess what the hell’s going on.

In this day and age, I don’t get why – come on, sports ground administrators, can’t we have better video replays and bespoke commentary of crucial moments and decisions?

Buda Mendes/Getty Images The Eden Park crowd for the Ferns’ match shows how New Zealand has improved its fan game.

But none of that, to me, excuses the abomination that is the Mexican wave.

Besides, if we really need a distraction, can’t we initiate our own?

For starters, we desperately need a national chant or song. No, not, Kee-wee (clap, clap, clap), or Let’s go kee-wees.

At the football, someone tried a couple of times to start up Tūtira mai ngā iwi. It shows promise.

Black Fern Ruby Tui demonstrated it’s the perfect waiata to capture a moment when she grabbed the mic after the World Cup final last year and led the best-ever rendition of that classic.

But we still have a way to go.

The innovation of the sport-fans’ stadium poi – thank goodness we’ve found an alternative to netball’s awful thunder sticks – is brilliant. Last year, to look around the stadium and see thousands of glowing white poi spinning was a sight to behold.

For the FIFA tournament to have picked up the ball and kept on running with it, under its Poi Tukua project, shows they want the party atmosphere to continue.

Although, it must be said, it was noticeable the ground announcers at the football were obviously under stricter instructions than the rugby ones.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The use of the poi at the Rugby World Cup, has caught on at the football.

Whereas last year the MCs frequently pumped up the crowd, encouraging them to get out their poi, and dance to a playlist of Kiwi tunes including Poi E and DJ Toa’s remix of E Te Iwi E, those on the mic this week were much more subdued.

The music was almost exclusively international, and there were no calls to gee-up. Even the national anthems were pre-recorded versions without singers.

Still, nothing could dent the crowd’s new-found enthusiasm. As a nation of fans, we have finally found our voice.

And we are discovering our own traditions. Not all of them will stick: a cluster of Ferns supporters took off their shirts and twirled them above their heads near the end of the match, a celebration that has its roots with Wellington Phoenix fans who do it whenever their team is leading with 10 minutes to go.

Hats off to them, but, frankly, modesty and wintry conditions are never going to allow that caper to catch on.

Of course, the best thing to get a crowd going is a team’s winning ways. And the Ferns certainly did their bit. Then, afterwards, they didn’t just jog around the field to acknowledge their fans – they danced.

Now it’s up to us to keep showing the world we know how to party, too.

Just, please – please, please, please – can we wave goodbye to the wave?

