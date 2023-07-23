FIFA Women's World Cup: All you need to know about the matches on July 23

Day four of the FIFA Women's World Cup welcomes more European heavyweights who are dreaming of winning the tournament for the first time.

Sweden, the Netherlands and France join the party on Sunday with matches against South Africa, Portugal and Jamaica respectively.

While Sweden and France are expected to start with wins, the Netherlands, who were runners-up at the 2019 World Cup, face what could be a stern test against tournament debutantes Portugal in Dunedin.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Lieke Martens celebrating a goal for the Netherlands at the 2019 World Cup in France.

Their meeting in the deep south is one of the most intriguing opening matches of the tournament in the group which also features the reigning world champions, the United States.

Here’s all you need to know about the three matches on July 23.

Naomi Baker/Getty Images From left to right, Filippa Angeldal celebrating with Kosovare Asllani and Fridolina Rolfö after a goal at last year’s European Championships in England.

Sweden v South Africa

Group G; Where: Wellington Regional Stadium. When: 5pm.

Sweden were crushed 4-0 by hosts England, the eventual winners, in last year’s European Championship semifinals. That disappointment means the side third in the world rankings should have a point to prove in a tricky group which also includes Italy and Argentina. They should be too strong for African champions South Africa, who are competing at their second World Cup after three defeats in the 2019 group stage.

Key players: Barcelona’s Fridolina Rolfö and Chelsea’s Magdalena Eriksson are big stars in Europe – the former scored the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final – and are important figures for the Swedes. South Africa keeper Andile Diamini is bound to be tested and might need to have the game of her life if Banyana Banyana are to cause an upset.

Stuff match predictor: Sweden 88%, draw 7%, South Africa 5%

TAB odds: Sweden $1.06, draw $10, South Africa $31

Netherlands v Portugal

Harriet Lander/Getty Images Jill Roord scoring the Dutch’s winner against Portugal at last year’s European Championships.

Group E; Where: Dunedin Stadium. When: 7:30pm.

Neither team can afford to lose with a fixture against the United States still to come. The Dutch are favourites but know the Portuguese will be tough. They met only last year in the European Championships in England and needed Daniëlle van de Donk’s goal to earn a 3-2 victory in the group stage after Portugal fought back to make it 2-2. Both will also meet minnows Vietnam in group E when they are expected to win.

Key players: Lieke Martens will be the Netherlands’ biggest attacking threat and will be desperate to succeed after missing the Euros with a foot injury. They also have Jill Roord, who scored the winning goal against the Football Ferns at the 2019 World Cup, and she is another player Portugal’s defence will have to watch. Jéssica Silva and Ana Borges will lead Portugal’s attack and young forward Kika Nazareth was one of their bright sparks in February’s qualifying tournament in Hamilton when they reached their first World Cup.

Stuff match predictor: Netherlands 66%, draw 16%, Portugal 18%

TAB odds: Netherlands $1.36, draw $4.50, Portugal $6.50

France v Jamaica

Hamish Blair/AP Wendie Renard, right, will captain France in the World Cup.

Group F; Where: Sydney Football Stadium. When: 10pm.

After a quarterfinal exit when they hosted the last World Cup, and a semifinal loss at last year’s Euros, France’s pursuit of a first major trophy starts in a match they should win against the Reggae Girlz. A change of coach in March, with Hervé Renard replacing Corinne Diacre after a player revolt, shouldn’t unsettle a French team full of talent. Jamaica have made their second World Cup and will likely be targeting a first victory against Panama in a group which also contains South American champions Brazil.

Key players: Les Bleues captain Wendie Renard is one of the world’s most formidable defenders and midfielder Grace Geyoro is primed for a big tournament after her strong performances at the Euros. Jamaica will rely heavily on Manchester City forward Khadija Shaw as an attacking outlet.

Stuff match predictor: France 88%, draw 7%, Jamaica 5%

TAB odds: France $1.01, draw $34, Jamaica $81

