C’mon blokes, supporting the FIFA Women’s World Cup and Football Ferns ain’t woke

Mat Kermeen is a sports writer for Stuff

OPINION: Isn’t there a saying that goes something like if you can’t find a positive in the situation you’re not looking hard enough?

Or what about the good old try before you buy?

Yet it seems there are chunks of casual Kiwi sports fans - mostly us males - blatantly ignoring both principles by happily dismissing, or worse, running down, the FIFA Women's World Cup, in our own backyard, before actually giving it a fair go.

Hand on heart, I’ve never sat through a full Football Ferns game and not being an avid football watcher (unless we’re talking the soon-to-be Premier League powerhouse Luton Town or a World Cup game that goes to penalties), I couldn’t say with any honesty that I’ve been counting down the days until this World Cup – or even know bugger all about it.

But doesn’t that mean I don’t deserve an opinion on how good or bad the spectacle is until I’ve actually seen it with my own eyes?

It seems like some want to judge something they haven’t seen based on it being “the soccer thing” or even worse, “it’s women playing”.

Lynne Cameron/Photosport An emotional Ali Riley celebrates following the Football Ferns 1-0 win over Norway.

As casual sports fans, we get invested in all kinds of weird and wonderful stuff at the Olympics and Commonwealth Games where New Zealanders are competing and especially when they are going well.

Apparently, that’s fine, yet with this tournament, if you so much as mention it in a positive light, there are sections of society that can’t wait to slam you as being woke.

Nobody is forcing anyone to don the pom poms and watch every minute but at least give it a chance before you knock it. And if it’s not your thing, you should still be excited it’s here – more on that later.

It’s hard to fathom where the negativity or dismissive attitudes come from. It’s not like we’re batting off global sports tournaments at the border, is it?

Granted, the odd politician and media personality have gone way over the top trying to ram this tournament down our throats as the second coming – and that can get sickly pretty quick – but how does that differ from any other major sporting event the country has hosted?

The 2015 Rugby World Cup anyone? But we didn’t complain then for some reason.

As it happens, the suspense and drama in the second half of Thursday’s shock 1-0 upset from the Football Ferns over Norway at a sold-out Eden Park was enough to give this writer reason to tune back in against the Philippines on Tuesday.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Football Fern Hannah Wilkinson celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Yes, it’s a novelty event so the sold-out thing can’t be comparable to other sporting events but much like the cheap tickets sold out Eden Park for the Black Ferns Rugby World Cup opener argument, if it’s breaking records, who really cares? Surely it’s something to see in a positive light.

Like many Kiwis, I’m not pumped about watching two countries I’ve barely heard of kicking a ball around in Dunedin or Hamilton. But that doesn’t mean we can’t embrace this tournament because all New Zealanders, whether you’re into sport or not, and even a non-football viewer like me, should be amped.

How can you not be pumped for the struggling post-Covid hospitality sector? Especially the accommodation providers.

Let’s not forget the tourist numbers – that we so badly need post-Covid – and how this country’s image will be portrayed to a worldwide audience in the billions, many who will be potential visitors to our adventure and tourist attractions in the near or distant future.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images FIFA Women's World Cup fever is here but it hasn’t gripped all Kiwis.

And what about the true football heads who are getting a life highlight with this tournament on their back doorstep? What about the young female players who are seeing idols who were once so far removed, now training at their local club?

Many of those local clubs have had infrastructure and all kinds of other upgrades that would have never been financially achievable without this tournament.

Kids who weren’t really that interested in sport previously will get gripped by this and take up football or another sport, history tells us that participation rates spike after such events.

And what about the families, friends and clubmates of the Football Ferns who are literally seeing their nearest and dearest, in the flesh, kick life goals that were nothing more than a pipe dream a couple of years back?

So don’t be afraid to give women’s football a go, you don’t have to tell your mates if you’re insecure about it, but there’s room for all on the Football Ferns bandwagon – even for a league-head like me.

If it’s not for you, all good, but don’t bleat on like a social media hero, just pick up the remote and move on and celebrate the economic hit that’s bound to have some minimal impact on us all, and right now, we’re not in a position to scoff at that.