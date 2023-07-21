FIFA Women's World Cup: Switzerland beat the Philippines after controversial penalty

At Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin: Switzerland 2 (Ramona Bachmann pen 45’, Seraina Piubel 64’) Philippines 0. HT: 1-0

Group A points (games played): Switzerland 3 (1) New Zealand 3 (1), Norway 0 (1), Philippines 0 (1)

Switzerland have gone ahead of the Football Ferns at the top of Group A on goal difference after a hard-fought win 2-0 against the Philippines, but they needed a big slice of luck to set them on their way.

Switzerland took advantage of a highly contentious penalty just before halftime, a decision than prompted boos from the crowd of 13,711 at Dunedin Stadium on Friday.

In the act of trying to clear the ball, Philippines defender Jessika Cowart connected with Coumba Sow, but play continued without protest from the Swiss.

However, the incident attracted a VAR review, with referee Vincentia Amedome harshly awarding a penalty to the Swiss, and PSG star Ramona Bachmann made no mistake from the spot.

The Philippines will feel hard done by, and to make matters worse Bachmann should have been booked at the start of the second half for a blatant dive as she tried to win another penalty.

In a tournament where goals have been hard to come by so far, Bachmann’s penalty was a crucial breakthrough against a well-organised and spirited Philippines outfit.

Lars Baron/Getty Images Ramona Bachmann, No 10, celebrates with teammates after scoring Switzerland’s first goal against the Philippines in Dunedin.

Indeed, the Philippines belied their lowly FIFA ranking in the opening exchanges, Despite being ranked 26 places below the Swiss, who are No 20 in FIFA’s rankings, they took the game to their more-fancied rivals.

They were also cheered on by noisy pockets of supporters in the crowd, with FIFA boss Gianni Infantino also in attendance.

The Philippines were desperately unlucky not to take the lead after 16 minutes when Katrina Guillou finished smartly, only to be ruled offside in what looked like a marginal decision.

The Swiss, much like Norway against the Football Ferns on Thursday, were content to play possession football and build patiently from the back – tall centre-half Julia Stierli is a player of some class with an educated left foot – but it took them about 30 minutes to pose a threat.

Gradually, however, they started to control proceedings as Bachmann started to get more touches and the Philippines got a little narrow in defence.

Ana Maria Crnogorčević missed a gilt-edged chance just before halftime as the Swiss found space out wide, but the warning signs were there for the Philippines.

Then came Bachmann’s penalty, and as the evening temperatures began to fall on a cold Dunedin night, the Swiss took charge in the second half.

Seraina Piubel scored their second goal after 64 minutes as she hammered home from close range despite a fine double save from Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel.

Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann, who started on the bench, made an appearance with about 20 minutes to go and had a good chance after being left unmarked on the far post, but she failed to connect properly with a header.

The Football Ferns play the Philippines in Wellington on Tuesday, and a win would put them in a great position to progress to the next round.

Coach Jitka Klimková.would have seen enough in Dunedin to be quietly confident, although Guillou is a livewire to keep an eye on up front.

The Swiss face Norway next up in a group that has been turned on its head by the Football Ferns’ shock win at Eden Park.