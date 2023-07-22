FIFA Women's World Cup: Philippines coach hails Football Ferns but warns his side is up for the fight

Philippines coach Alen Stajcic believes the Football Ferns pulled off “one of the biggest upsets in the history of the Women's World Cup” against Norway on Thursday, but believes it will count for little when his side faces New Zealand in Wellington on Tuesday.

After watching the Philippines push Switzerland in a 2-0 loss in Dunedin – when they failed to get the rub of the green from officials with a first-half offside decision and penalty – the Australian was far from despondent.

In fact, Stajcic said the tournament had already showed that the gap between the so-called heavyweights and the minnows was fast disappearing, as illustrated by the Football Ferns’ superb 1-0 victory.

“I think it was one of the biggest upsets in the history of the Women's World Cup,” Stajcic said.

“They’ve never won a game [in previous World Cups] and they deserved to win.

“They were the better team throughout the game, more aggressive and more energetic.

“They created more chances and they probably should have won by more.

“So, congratulations to them but the next game is a different ball game. It starts at nil-all again.”

Stajcic’s bullish attitude was spurred by the Philippines’ performance against Switzerland in Dunedin.

Alessandra Tarantino/AP Philippines forward Katrina Guillou had a goal rubbed out for offisde.

Although he felt the Swiss were the better team, he disputed whether the first-half penalty was “clear and obvious” enough for the VAR review to intervene, and also wondered if, on a different evening, the Philippines’ disallowed goal might have stood.

Those incidents in a close game confirmed to Stajcic that the higher-ranked teams could take nothing for granted at this World Cup.

“It's pretty obvious from the games that have occurred so far," said Stajcic when if the gap between the more fancied nations and the rest was decreasing.

“There's been four penalties and most of them have decided each game. Four matches, four penalties.

“And if it wasn't for most of the penalties, there might have been different results.

“That shows that the gap between the teams is not as big as people say.

“I'm proud to say that in 18 months we [the Philippines] have bridged a gap between 30-40 years in18 months.

“That's the length of time it’s been since we’ve been treated like a professional team.

“So, to come this far and compete against a team like Switzerland, who have been around for a long time as a national team and treated like a professional national team, and way we competed with them... it just shows how far we've come.”

The Football Ferns will no doubt take heed of those words, especially after seeing an opening half-hour from the Philippines that showed they are compact in their shape and have some pace up front.

Stajcic also believed that the complexion of the game would have been changed completely if Katrina Guillou’s strike after 16 minutes had stood instead of being ruled out for offside.

”A little bit of scoreboard pressure on them changes the whole game,” he said.

”We go into halftime and there would probably be more pressure on them than there is on us.

“They're expected to win. They are a favourites in this game and to get out of this group.

“They have plenty of experienced players but that would have been more pressure on them.”