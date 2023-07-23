FIFA Women's World Cup: Young Football Ferns trio looked at home on the big stage

There were five central midfielders on the park as the Football Ferns stunned Norway in the opening match of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Ingrid Engen of Barcelona, the Spanish and European champions; Guro Reiten of Chelsea, the English champions; and Frida Maanum of Arsenal, Uefa Women’s Champions League semifinalists during the season just gone, wearing the white of Norway.

Ria Percival, an English Women’s Super League player with Tottenham Hotspur, was one of the two wearing the black of New Zealand.

And then there was Malia Steinmetz, of Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia’s A-League Women, turning in a performance on her World Cup debut that helped the Ferns dominate their star-studded opponents.

The 24-year-old was one of four Ferns starters making their first appearances at the game’s showpiece event, joined by fellow 24-year-old Jacqui Hand, 21-year-old Indiah-Paige Riley and 32-year-old Vic Esson in goal.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Football Ferns midfielder Malia Steinmetz battles with Norway's Ingrid Engen during their win at Eden Park.

Esson had one important intervention to make, getting her fingertips to a shot from Tuva Hansen that threatened to equalise, but instead rattled the crossbar.

The three younger first-timers, who potentially have two or three World Cups ahead of them, all had massive parts to play as well, starting with Steinmetz, whose ball-winning ability and calmness in possession was a key factor in the Ferns being on the front foot.

“You don't really think about it when you're out there,” she said of going toe to toe with a trio of European stars. “You just think about the girls that you're playing with.”

“You can put anyone in front of me and I wouldn't know who they were. You can't see 'em – you're just trying to play the ball to whoever you see that's wearing black.”

Riley said she “felt pretty numb” before walking out in front of a crowd of 42,173 fans – a record for any football match in New Zealand. “I don't think I realised what I was about to go into and then as soon as we walked out and the crowd erupted, it was amazing.”

Hand was responsible for the final ball to Hannah Wilkinson for the Ferns’ 48th-minute goal. Having got past Norwegian defender Mathilde Harviken on her right-hand side, she slid the ball across with perfect timing for ther strike partner to turn it into the back of the net.

”At that point, I didn’t really feel the pressure. It was just get the ball to Wilkie and I know she’ll finish it.”

Hand, Riley and Steinmetz all took winding paths before arriving at Eden Park on Thursday night.

In Hand’s case, her first callup came when coach Jitka Klimková had no choice but to look at players at US colleges in late 2021, with Covid-19 travel restrictions still in place.

Klimková then only got in touch with Riley after Stuff repeatedly asked whether she was being considered, as a player still eligible for New Zealand despite her one appearance for Australia.

Steinmetz’s return to the Ferns at the end of 2021 came three years after she had left her first start with a case of heat stroke – and in between, she had wondered if a football career was really what she wanted to pursue.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Football Ferns forward Jacqui Hand races past Norwegian defender Mathilde Harviken during their win at Eden Park.

Hand said she had “dreamed of” being part of an occasion like Thursday’s. “But I don’t know if I ever 100% thought I’d be here. Since Jitka has come in, that has become more of a realistic goal and yeah, now being here is just incredible.”

Klimková said on Friday about the trio: “It was incredible performance from all three of them and it's so helpful to have players like Wilkie, like Ria, Ali Riley around them, so they have their role models on the field and they can learn from them.

“We knew the balance between young and experienced was going to be important and yesterday it clicked, it all clicked, and it was a well-deserved win.”

A win the youngsters – a group that includes substitutes Claudia Bunge, Gabi Rennie and Paige Satchell –knew had been a long time coming for most of their older team-mates, some of whom had gone 12 World Cup matches without one.

“As it got to the end of that game,” Steinmetz said, “I was thinking, I'm playing for them at this point.”

“This is all for them. We are holding them out for these girls that have been doing this for years. It's an honour to play with them and they deserve all of this.”

A compliment Wilkinson returned in kind, certain there was no need to remind those who have now played one, won one, at World Cups of just how special Thursday evening was, as they now look for win two against the Philippines in Wellington on Tuesday.

“They’re fantastic,” the striker said of the young trio.

“Playing up front with Jacqui, she's such a talented player and she's just only going to get better.

“Honestly, you couldn't ask for a better cross. Thankfully, we've worked together long enough to know each other as well as we do. I knew she would put that cross in early because of the time that we've spent playing together.

“We've got some amazing young talent moving through and I hope New Zealand is excited about that.”

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Football Ferns forward Indiah-Paige Riley beats Norway defender Tuva Hansen during their win at Eden Park.

Football Ferns – FIFA Women’s World Cup

Squad

Goalkeepers: Vic Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

NZ FOOTBALL The Football Ferns are soaking in their historic win, but also turning their attention to their next FIFA Women's World Cup opponent.

Fixtures/results

Football Ferns 1 (Hannah Wilkinson 48’) Norway 0. HT: 0-0

July 25, 5.30pm: v Philippines; Wellington Regional Stadium

July 30, 7pm: v Switzerland; Dunedin Stadium