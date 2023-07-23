FIFA Women's World Cup: US prodigy brought to tears by Football Ferns' win before own debut

American prodigy Alyssa Thompson was brought to tears by the Football Ferns’ win over Norway and what it meant for their long-suffering captain Ali Riley on Thursday.

Then on Saturday she made her FIFA Women’s World Cup debut for the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, the venue where her mentor had made history two days previously.

The 18-year-old came off the bench as the US won 3-0 against Vietnam, as did veteran defender Kelley O’Hara, another who was overjoyed to see Riley be part of her first World Cup win at the 13th time of trying.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Alyssa Thompson made her FIFA Women’s World Cup debut for the United States against Vietnam at Eden Park.

While O’Hara’s connection to the New Zealand captain goes back years, to their time together at Stanford University in California from 2006 to 2009, Thompson’s is fresh – established this year when they became team-mates at Angel City FC in the American National Women’s Soccer League.

“Seeing her emotions after the game, I know she's been working so hard for that,” Thompson said after her debut.

“She cares so much about her community and I am beyond happy for her.

“It brought me to tears. She is such an amazing captain and person, so it was really cool to see her win.”

Ahead of her team’s World Cup opener, O’Hara had reminisced about her time at Stanford with Riley, recalling the memory of watching her leave for her first tournament in China in 2007, during their sophomore year.

After her late cameo against Vietnam – her 11th World Cup appearance at her fourth tournament – O’Hara said she had been “a Kiwi fan for that 90 minutes” on Thursday, as they beat Norway 1-0 thanks to a goal from Hannah Wilkinson.

“I was so happy for her.

“I feel like I have a little bit of a sense of how much that meant to her.

“This is her fifth World Cup. That was her first World Cup win. In New Zealand. Opening night.

“You couldn't write a more fairytale story.”

A US three-peat might not be as romantic as the Ferns finally getting over the line at their sixth World Cup, but it has never been done before in men’s or women’s football and will be a fantastic story in its own right if they pull it off come August 20 in Sydney.

O’Hara was part of the first two legs in Canada in 2015 and France in 2019 after making her World Cup debut in Germany in 2011, scoring her first international goal in the 2015 semifinal win over Germany, coming off the bench in the 2015 final win over Japan and starting the 2019 final win over the Netherlands.

The 41,107-strong crowd that filled Eden Park on Saturday was the second-largest football attendance in New Zealand history after the 42,137 that went on Thursday and the 11th-largest the US have played in front of at a World Cup away from home, with eight of the top 10 entries coming in the knockout stages.

O’Hara said her first taste of the hosts at her fourth World Cup had been “awesome – a packed house and a rowdy crowd and a great field”.

“It was phenomenal. Honestly, going into the first game of the World Cup, you always want a rowdy crowd and a lot of people in the stands and we got that.

“So kudos to New Zealand for putting this on.”

As well as playing together for Angel City, the Los Angeles-based club founded by movie star Natalie Portman, entrepreneur Julie Uhrman and venture capitalist Kara Nortman, Thompson and Riley both went to Harvard-Westlake School, albeit almost two decades apart.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF United States defender Kelley O'Hara made her 11th FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance against Vietnam.

Only turning 19 in November, Thompson is the first teenager to make a US World Cup squad since 1995, and she said Riley, the 35-year-old Angel City captain, had been supportive of her as she took her first steps in professional football.

“She just welcomed me right in and she really built my confidence and is definitely a mother figure on the team and I can always look for her for advice or anything like that.

“She's been excited for all of us to come to New Zealand, her home country,” Thompson added, “so it's been cool.”

Thompson only made her US debut late last year against England and she said it was “cool” to get to make her World Cup debut immediately at her first tournament.

“I was super excited to just get on the field and play my first game. We've been working so hard for this and I'm just super happy.”

The US took 27 shots and put eight on target on Saturday while Vietnam mustered none, but were much more impressive than they were in their 2-0 loss to the Ferns a fortnight ago, buoyed by the support they received from chunks of the American-heavy crowd.

Alex Morgan had a penalty saved in the first half, but a brace to Sophia Smith and a late goal from captain Lindsey Horan ensured the US got off to a winning start, with their big group stage clash with the Netherlands – a rematch of the 2019 final – next up at Wellington Regional Stadium on Thursday.

United States – FIFA Women’s World Cup

Squad

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury, Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher

Defenders: Alana Cook, Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Sofia Huerta, Kelley O'Hara, Emily Sonnett

Midfielders: Savannah DeMelo, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis, Ashley Sanchez, Andi Sullivan

Forwards: Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, Alyssa Thompson, Lynn Williams

Fixtures/results

United States 3 (Sophia Smith 14’ 45’+7, Lindsey Horan 77’) Vietnam 0. HT: 2-0

July 27, 1pm: v Netherlands; Wellington Regional Stadium

August 1, 7pm: v Portugal; Eden Park