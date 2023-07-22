FIFA Women's World Cup: Japan impress in opening 5-0 win over Zambia in Hamilton

At Waikato Stadium, Hamilton: Japan 5 (Hinata Miyazawa 43’, 62’, Mina Tanaka 55’, Jun Endo 71’, Riko Ueki pen 90+11’) Zambia 0. HT: 1-0.

Group C points (games played): Japan 3 (1), Spain 3 (1), Zambia 0 (0), Costa Rica 0 (1)

Japan made a strong start to the FIFA Women’s World Cup after outplaying Zambia to win their opening match 5-0 on a chilly Saturday night in Hamilton.

The 2011 world champions had the ball in Zambia’s net seven times, although VAR ruled out two goals and the award of a penalty on a busy night for the officials.

Those interventions didn’t matter to Japan after Hinata Miyazawa’s double and goals for Mina Tinaka and Jun Endo in front of 16,111 at Waikato Stadium.

Zambia keeper Catherine Musonda was also sent off in the final minutes of stoppage time for a second yellow card in conceding the penalty that was missed by Riko Ueki, who hit the bar, although she scored with a retake after replacement Eunice Sakala was ruled to have encroached.

John Cowpland/AP Hinata Miyazawa celebrating Japan’s opener against Zambia.

The Nadeshiko went ahead of Spain on top of group C and looked imperious, albeit against the African team who were making their World Cup debut and struggled to shut down Japan’s quick passing.

Japanese forwards Tanaka and Aoba Fujino were excellent outlets who stretched Zambia’s slow defence.

Tinaka had two goals disallowed for offside – the first after a VAR check – and Zambia were saved again by VAR when a penalty was overturned early in the second half for offside.

But Tinaka wasn’t denied after beating Musonda for a third time, burying Japan’s second before Miyazawa and Endo scored their third and fourth goals.

Japan keeper Ayaka Yamashita was untroubled because Zambia didn’t manage an attempt on her goal.

Zambia’s hopes were high after a stunning 3-2 win against Germany in their final warm-up match, but the Copper Queens, the lowest ranked team in the tournament, were clearly no match for a clinical Japan side who could go far in the tournament.

John Cowpland/AP Japan had plenty of reasons to celebrate in Hamilton.

Japan are full of professional talent who play in their homeland, the United States and Europe. Zambia’s squad is mostly players from their domestic league, with a few from Kazakhstan, Spain and China.

Leading Zambia forward and captain Barbra Banda couldn’t make an impact and their campaign doesn’t get easier. They play Spain in Auckland next Wednesday, while Japan face Costa Rica in Dunedin.

Zambia barely escaped their half and couldn’t retain possession. Japan were crisp and excellent with the ball and star midfielders Yui Hasegawa and Fuka Nagano neatly popped passes to team-mates all night.

Japan made a promising start as Zambia sat deep, with their narrow shape ensuring there were acres of space down the flanks and Musonda was forced into a strong save to deny Fujino.

Fujino clattered the inside of the post moments later with her stunning long-range shot that had Musonda beaten.

The Nadeshiko thought they had the lead their play would have deserved in the 21st minute when Tanaka was sharp to convert a loose ball from a free-kick.

However, her goal was ruled out by VAR because she was offside in the build-up after leaping for the first cross.

There were few complaints from the Japanese bench after it emptied to celebrate with Tanaka, but their players were soon retreating.

There was no doubt Tanaka’s jump from an offside position affected Zambia’s initial reaction to the free-kick.

Japan maintained their complete control and finally struck before half-time with Miyazawa’s sweet finish from Fujino’s perfect cross.

Zambia’s players were gutted after conceding so close to the interval when it looked like they weathered the storm.

However, they were fortunate Japan didn’t score their second soon after as wingback Risa Shimizu skied a golden chance with one of the last acts of a one-sided half.

Zambia kept riding their luck after half-time. Tanaka’s second goal was disallowed before the overturned penalty.

Fujino was offside before she was fouled by the onrushing Musonda, who was booked and later sent off for her second yellow.

Those setbacks didn’t deter Japan, who made the round of 16 four years ago in France and seem capable of progressing far in New Zealand.