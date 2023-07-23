Man arrested after fire at Football Ferns' hotel in Auckland

Guests at Auckland’s Pullman Hotel had to evacuate the building on Saturday night. (File photo)

A man has been arrested after a fire at an Auckland hotel forced the evacuation of the Football Ferns and other guests.

The New Zealand women’s football team were amongst the guests that were rushed out of the Pullman Hotel after 8pm on Saturday.

A spokesperson from Fire and Emergency NZ said eight fire trucks responded, and put out fires at multiples areas in the hotel.

Police confirmed on Sunday a 34-year-old man was arrested at a premises on Waterloo Quad shortly after the incident.

A spokesperson said the man faces charges of burglary and arson, and was due to appear at the Auckland District Court on Monday.

Following the fire, a spokesperson for NZ Football confirmed the Football Ferns team and staff had been temporarily evacuated from the hotel, which was their team base for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“All of the team and staff are safe and accounted for.”