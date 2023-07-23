NZ Football welcome man's arrest on arson and burglary charges after fire at Ferns' hotel

Guests at Auckland’s Pullman Hotel had to evacuate the building on Saturday night. (File photo)

New Zealand Football welcome the news that a man has been arrested following a suspicious fire at the Pullman Hotel, the Football Ferns’ team hotel for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The 34-year-old has been charged with burglary and arson and is due to appear in Auckland District Court on Monday.

The fire does not appear to have been targeted at the team, FIFA or the FIFA Women’s World Cup in general, a New Zealand Football spokesperson said on Sunday morning.

No players or staff have suffered any ill effects from the fire.The team’s schedule hasn’t been impacted and they remain fully focused on preparing for their second game at the FIFA Women’s World Cup against the Philippines on Tuesday in Wellington.

The Football Ferns trained as scheduled on Sunday morning and players and staff all appeared to be in good spirits

The footballers were amongst guests that were rushed out of the Pullman Hotel after 8pm on Saturday.

A spokesperson from Fire and Emergency NZ said eight fire trucks responded, and put out fires at multiples areas in the hotel.

Police confirmed on Sunday a 34-year-old man was arrested at a premises on Waterloo Quad shortly after the incident.

