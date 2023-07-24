FIFA Women's World Cup: Football Ferns confident Michaela Foster will be fit for Philippines

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Football Ferns v Philippines; Where: Wellington Regional Stadium; When: Tuesday, 5.30pm; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, Prime, Stuff; live updates on Stuff

The Football Ferns are confident fullback Michaela Foster will be fit for the team’s FIFA Women’s World Cup match at the venue where she has starred for Wellington Phoenix.

The set-piece specialist trained away from the rest of the squad at the team's final session before Tuesday’s second group A match against the Philippines at Wellington Regional Stadium.

Foster was the last player to take the field at Newtown Park on Monday evening and when she did emerge, the left-back had her left thigh heavily strapped.

She spent most of the 15 minutes the media were able to witness doing individual exercises with strength and conditioning coach Todd Andrews.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Michaela Foster speaks with a member of the Football Ferns staff.

Coach Jitka Klimková did not seem concerned that Foster could miss the Philippines match, declaring everyone available for selection.

“Everybody is available for tomorrow’s [Tuesday’s] match,” she said.

“We are just managing [Foster]. She had a minor injury, so we are managing her, but she should be ready.”

Foster did not feature in the Football Ferns’ historic 1-0 win over Norway and she was not expected to start against the Philippines given the strong showings from first-choice fullbacks Ali Riley and CJ Bott.

But her set-piece abilities would make her an obvious player to come on and impact the game should the Football Ferns fall behind or if the score remains deadlocked at 0-0.

Foster earned her spot in the Football Ferns’ World Cup squad after a breakout season with the Phoenix in A-League Women, where she was the source of most of the team’s goals and cleaned up at their end of season awards.

The No 26-ranked Football Ferns can take a giant step towards qualification for the knockout stages with a win against the No 46-ranked Philippines.

Although New Zealand are riding high after their impressive first-up win, midfielder Malia Steinmetz said they would not be taking Tuesday’s opposition for granted.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Football Ferns fullback Michaela Foster is put through her paces during the team's training session at Newtown Park on Monday.

“They’re also going for that win too, so it’s going to be a hard one.

“We’ve come together, we’ve come back to earth, we’ve regrouped and we’re ready to go again.”

The Football Ferns have only met the Philippines once previously, storming back from a goal down to secure a 2-1 win in Los Angeles last September.

They scored twice in the second half to snatch a late victory after striker Sarina Bolden fired the Philippines in front on the cusp of halftime.

Steinmetz played with Bolden at Western Sydney Wanderers in the A-League Women last season and she said the Football Ferns defence will need to keep the livewire forward quiet.

“I know what she’s liked having played with her. She’s a great player, a great striker, as we’ve seen at international football and with our club.

“She’ll be yelling, I know that for sure, so that’s definitely something I’ll tell the girls.”

Tuesday's match is expected to be played before a sold out crowd of 33,000.

Football Ferns – FIFA Women’s World Cup

Squad

Goalkeepers: Vic Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

Fixtures/results

Football Ferns 1 (Hannah Wilkinson 48’) Norway 0. HT: 0-0

July 25, 5.30pm: v Philippines; Wellington Regional Stadium

July 30, 7pm: v Switzerland; Dunedin Stadium