FIFA Women's World Cup: Philippines embrace Football Ferns challenge

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Football Ferns v Philippines; Where: Wellington Regional Stadium; When: Tuesday, 5.30pm; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, Prime, Stuff; live updates on Stuff

Philippines coach Alen Stajcic has urged his team to embrace the occasion of playing FIFA Women’s World Cup co-hosts New Zealand in front of a sell-out crowd.

The Football Ferns will be backed by an expected turnout of 33,000 for their second match in group A, at Wellington Regional Stadium on Tuesday.

As an Australian, Stajcic understood the significance of rugby-mad New Zealand selling out stadiums for women’s football matches, but he was quick to point out the game will be decided on the pitch not in the stands.

The No 46-ranked Philippines need a positive result to keep their hopes of progressing through to the knockout stages alive after the World Cup debutantes lost 2-0 to Switzerland in Dunedin last Friday.

Lars Baron/Getty Images Philippines players Angie Beard and Alicia Barker to try close down Switzerland’s Geraldine Reuteler.

“Traditionally being the host nation, or the home team in any game of football, has been an advantage over 150 years of football but fortunately we don’t have to play against 35,000 people, we only have to play against 11,” Stajcic said.

“You almost have to block it out or do the opposite and embrace it. It’s a brilliant occasion for football and for New Zealand and for our country as well.

“To be playing in front of such a big crowd and TV audience is a really special moment and one they will cherish for the rest of their lives so you want to give it our best shot.

“As motivating as it is for New Zealand I think it is for our team as well.”

As the Philippines are the lowest-ranked team in their group, Tuesday’s game was expected to be the one the Football Ferns would target for their first-ever win.

But after stunning Norway 1-0 in front of a record crowd in Auckland last Thursday thanks to Hannah Wilkinson’s now iconic 48th-minute goal, the Football Ferns will now be hoping to create more history by registering back-to-back wins and making it out of the group.

If New Zealand beat the Philippines they will be guaranteed a place in the knockout stage with a game up their sleeve if Norway do not win against Switzerland later on Tuesday night.

The Football Ferns have not won consecutive matches since their first and only meeting with the Philippines in the United States last September.

Lars Baron/Getty Images Philippines coach Alen Stajcic.

They fought from a goal down to snatch a 2-1 win thanks to a late strike from captain Ali Riley after falling behind through Philippines striker Sarina Bolden on the stroke of halftime.

Although the Philippines came up empty-handed on that occasion, they hit the post in stoppage time and Stajcic said he looked back on their tightly-fought 2022 friendly with fond memories.

He felt it was a coming of age performance from the Filipinas, who had qualified for the World Cup for the first time after beating Chinese Taipei on penalties in the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup eight months earlier but had never pushed an established World Cup nation to the wire.

“That was a really important game for us. It was the first time in a long time we had played a team significantly higher than us in the rankings.

“Obviously we didn’t know New Zealand were going to be in our group, but I remember walking off with [midfielder] Katrina [Guillou] at the end of the game and she was expressing the thought that we can compete with these teams.

“We have arrived at the point where we have improved significantly enough where we can go onto the pitch and believe we can win the contest.

“That game was a real turning point for me to know that we can rise to this level. As to whether we can do it tomorrow [Tuesday] or not, I don’t know.”