FIFA Women's World Cup: 'Increased security' for Football Ferns after alleged arson at hotel

The Football Ferns have been given “increased security” following the alleged arson at their FIFA Women’s World Cup hotel downtown Auckland.

They will remain based at the Pullman Hotel, after being evacuated along with other guests on Saturday night when multiple fires broke out around 8pm.

Police confirmed on Sunday that a 34-year-old man has been charged with burglary and arson following the incident and is due to appear in Auckland District Court on Monday.

New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell said they had been advised by police that it did not appear the Ferns or the World Cup had been targeted and that it was an “uncanny coincidence”.

None of the Ferns players or staff suffered any ill effects from the fire, though one of the fire escapes used to leave the Pullman was said to have been full of smoke.

Chris McKeen/Stuff NZ Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell said the Football Ferns have had their security enhanced following Saturday night’s alleged arson at their hotel in downtown Auckland.

Pragnell said NZ Football had “with the support of FIFA” enhanced the security measures that had been in place around the Ferns, who pulled off a stunning upset win over Norway in front of a record 42,173-strong crowd at Eden Park on Thursday night.

“I probably wouldn’t got into the detail on it,” Pragnell added. "[I would] just say that there is more than we had previously. There was some in place and it’s been increased.”

The Ferns are due to fly to Wellington on Monday ahead of their second World Cup match, against the Philippines at Wellington Regional Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Fullback CJ Bott said that while Saturday evening’s incident “definitely threw a spanner in the works,” with the team waiting it out in a nearby restaurant, they were in a good place on Sunday.

”We followed direction really well, we dealt with it very well, we got our sleep last night and we hit the training field and had a really good session today.”

Bott said “one of the fire exits was a bit smokey, but the majority of us got down the other safe exit and we exited the building perfectly fine, perfectly healthy”.

“We just spent the rest of the evening in another location until the hotel was clear and everything was safe to go back.

“We felt perfectly safe. We were informed and we saw plenty of security around. We definitely felt safe enough to return and things just went back to normal straight after.

Catherine Reiss Guests at Auckland’s Pullman Hotel had to evacuate the building on Saturday night. (File photo)

“We trust the police are doing their thing and think everything's perfectly well.”

The fire came two days after two people were killed in a shooting at an Auckland construction site next to the hotel the Norwegian World Cup team are staying at.

Pragnell said it was always concerning when such incidents happened.

t I think the way that the New Zealand police have reacted in both instances ... has been incredible.

“I want to express sincere thanks to the New Zealand police. We are really lucky as a country to live with first responders who've reacted the way they have.

“The other observation is the professionalism of FIFA in managing the situation.

“Within minutes they were preparing or considering alternate accommodation that could be used in the event we couldn't move back in, but a real thorough assessment of the hotel by everyone confirmed that it was a safe environment to be moving back into.

“Obviously these things are not ideal, but I'm really encouraged by the way everyone's responded.”

The Ferns will hold their final training ahead of Tuesday’s match in Wellington on Monday afternoon, with their pre-match press conference to follow that evening.

Fullback Michaela Foster did not take part in their session on Sunday with what was said to be a minor, unspecified injury.

A Ferns win over the Philippines plus a Switzerland win over Norway or a draw when they meet at Waikato Stadium later on Tuesday will put New Zealand into the round of 16.

Football Ferns – FIFA Women’s World Cup

Squad

Goalkeepers: Vic Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

NZ FOOTBALL The Football Ferns are soaking in their historic win, but also turning their attention to their next FIFA Women's World Cup opponent.

Fixtures/results

Football Ferns 1 (Hannah Wilkinson 48’) Norway 0. HT: 0-0

July 25, 5.30pm: v Philippines; Wellington Regional Stadium

July 30, 7pm: v Switzerland; Dunedin Stadium