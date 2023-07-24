FIFA Women's World Cup: What it's like being a Football Ferns 'game-changer'

Gabi Rennie had one of the best seats in the house for last Thursday’s history-making win by the Football Ferns at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

But with five minutes of stoppage time still to be played at Eden Park in Auckland, she had to vacate it.

Because Ferns coach Jitka Klimková had called her number and wanted her to enter the fray, replacing Jacqui Hand as they tried to hold on to their 1-0 lead over Norway.

Rennie became the sixth New Zealand player to make her World Cup debut on the night, after starting quartet Vic Esson, Jacqui Hand, Indiah-Paige Riley and Malia Steinmetz and earlier substitute Claudia Bunge.

“Getting the call-up was awesome,” the 22-year-old said on Sunday, as she looked forward to a potential second outing when the Ferns play the Philippines at Wellington Regional Stadium at 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Andrew Cornaga/AP Gabi Rennie made her 18th appearance as a Football Ferns substitute in their win over Norway at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“This is my first World Cup so to make my debut was cool, even if it was just for a few minutes.

“It’s awesome to come on and do my bit where I can.”

Rennie’s six-minute cameo on Thursday was her 27th appearance for the Ferns and her 18th as a substitute – or a “game-changer” as the team have taken to calling the dozen players who don’t make the starting lineup.

She got through 950m of running in her five minutes on the pitch, making one pass, one tackle, and one clearance, but she also played her part in her 94 minutes off it, sitting on the Eden Park sideline.

“I'm one of the louder girls on the bench,” Rennie said.

“Me and Claudia Bunge normally sit together because we're normally the cheerleaders from the bench.

“Watching that first half there was just so much proud pride and love for the girls.

“The girls that were out on the pitch were absolutely putting on a performance and it was just great football to watch.”

When Hannah Wilkinson scored to put the Ferns in front in the 48th minute, Rennie was among the substitutes warming up in the corner she ran to, so was part of the mob that embraced the veteran striker.

But while that was the most obvious piece of support from the bench, Rennie said the substitutes are “always making comments” to each other.

“When we see the likes of CJ [Bott, sitting next to Rennie in Sunday’s press conference] putting in big tackles, we always make comments about how amazing she is and those kinds of things.

“We're always trying to problem-solve and see what we can do better, to bring that feedback from the bench perspective for the second half.

“Those conversations definitely happened on the bench, but I think there was just a really good buzz on the field and on the bench and all as a team holistically.”

The part the 12 players not in the starting XI have to play is evidenced by the fact that the Ferns have taken to referring to them as “game-changers”.

Rennie said their job was to play whatever role they needed to: “If we need to manage the game, where we’re one-up, like against Norway, that's how we need to come in and help with the game”.

“But if we're one down, then that's threatening in behind.

“We really try and have purpose when we come on as a substitute and bring more energy – that's where that term comes from.”

Klimková only used three of her five available “game-changers” last Thursday, with Rennie and Paige Satchell providing fresh legs and plenty of running up front in place of Hand and Wilkinson and Bunge replacing Rebekah Stott, who was not 100% after picking up a cold the week before.

If she needs to make changes to chase a goal on Tuesday evening, Olivia Chance or Annalie Longo could be additional options, as could teenager Milly Clegg or Grace Jale.

Football Ferns – FIFA Women’s World Cup

Squad

Goalkeepers: Vic Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

DAVID UNWIN/ STUFF Football Fern Claudia Bunge visits Tui Glen School in Stokes Valley to promote the beautiful game ahead of the Fifa Women's World Cup.

Fixtures/results

Football Ferns 1 (Hannah Wilkinson 48’) Norway 0. HT: 0-0

July 25, 5.30pm: v Philippines; Wellington Regional Stadium

July 30, 7pm: v Switzerland; Dunedin Stadium