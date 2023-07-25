FIFA Women's World Cup first-timers: How the Philippines' debut has changed their sporting landscape

The Football Ferns are soaking in their historic win, but also turning their attention to their next FIFA Women's World Cup opponent.

As far as penalty kicks go, they don’t come much more pressure-filled, more monumental, more consequential than the task facing Philippines striker Sarina Bolden​.

With the scores locked at 1-1 after 30 minutes of extra time in the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup quarterfinal match-up between the Philippines and Taiwan, the game was headed for a penalty shootout.

In oppressive January heat in Pune, India, Bolden watched on as the two sides traded three goals and two misses from the first five penalty takers.

A miss in the sixth round by Zhuo Li-Ping​ of Chinese Taipei left the door open once again for the Filipinos.

Now it rested on Bolden.

It wasn’t just a place in the Asian Cup semifinals on the line. There was history to play for.

The top four teams in the regional tournament would secure automatic qualification to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. No Philippines team across men’s, women’s and youth football had ever qualified for the global event.

Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images Sarina Bolden of the Philippines controls the ball under pressure of Clare Polkinghorne of Australia during the 2022 Women's Asian Cup Group B match in Mumbai, India. Bolden went on to become the hero of the tournament for the Philippines.

As Bolden strode to the penalty box to take the kick, she had one thought in her mind: “pick a spot and commit to it”.

The 27-year-old forward, who plays for the Western Sydney Wanderers in the women’s A-League, steps up and calmly slots the ball in the left-hand corner of the net, in what would become the most significant goal in Philippines football history.

“I really wasn’t thinking about the pressure and what would happen if I made the goal, or didn’t make the goal,” Bolden later told local media.

“It was like I had those horse blinders on, it was just me, the ball and the goal.”

Eighteen months on, those blinders remain in place.

They may have made history just by getting to the FIFA Women’s World Cup, but Bolden and her teammates arrived in New Zealand single-mindedly focused on a new goal – their mission to inspire their people.

The Philippines are an outlier in south-east Asia, the only nation in the region of around 650 million people where football is not the No 1 sport.

Instead, the three B’s – basketball, boxing and billiards – have traditionally dominated the sporting landscape. But the women’s national team’s history-making run is helping shift that.

In the weeks after the breakthrough result at the Asian Cup, the team appeared in billboards in downtown Manila – one running the full length of a building some 20 storeys high.

Lars Baron/Getty Images Philippines defernder Hali Long makes a break during her side’s opening Group A match against Switzerland in Dunedin.

Philippines defender Hali Long, who was born in Missouri, United States, and played college football at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, is hopeful her country’s presence in the World Cup will further promote football both in the Philippines, and among the Filipino diaspora.

“I always knew I would see it one day in my life, but I didn’t know I would be here to be able to live it, breathe it, struggle through it, love it, like I am right now,” Long said in the lead-up to her side’s opening match of the tournament against Switzerland on Friday.

“So I’m super honoured and grateful to be able to play as the Philippines take the global stage for the first time. That’s what it is all about.

“For me and the rest of the team, we just want to show the dream is attainable for little girls back home. Seeing us on international TV and seeing us play, seeing us have the flag, seeing us with our crest for the first time shows them what is possible.”

The Philippines won further admiration back home for their gritty performance in their 2-0 loss to Switzerland in their World Cup debut.

Despite being ranked 26 places below the Swiss, who sit 20th in the FIFA world rankings, the Philippines took the game to their more fancied rivals, with Switzerland requiring a big slice of luck to secure the three points.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The Philippines national women’s team were cheered on by a noisy pocket of Filipino fans in Dunedin for their World Cup debut against Switzerland.

For coach Alen Stajcic, the performance underlined how far his side have come in the last 18 months.

“[Switzerland] have players playing for Arsenal and Barcelona and PSG, and we have four or five starting players that don’t have a club, they haven’t had a club in over a year, so for us to compete against a team like that is miraculous, really,” said Stajcic, who coached the Matildas from 2014-2019.

“It’s been almost from ground zero to full throttle over the last 18 months. We went from being a team that played sporadically, maybe two or three internationals a year to last year we played 30 internationals.

“I’m proud to say we have bridged the gap of 20, 30, 40 years in 18 months, that is the length of time this team has been treated like a professional team.”

Just as the Football Ferns are chasing history in Wellington on Tuesday, with a win against the Philippines expected to go a long way in securing a place in the round of 16, Stajcic’s side are also targeting the game as their opportunity to notch up their first ever World Cup points.

The Ferns’ shock opening night win over 1995 world champions Norway changed the picture somewhat, but the Philippines remain confident of their chances.

“We’re the underdog, but that is where we thrive,” said Long.