FIFA Women's World Cup: Everything and nothing has changed as Football Ferns face Philippines

FIFA Women's World Cup: Football Ferns v Philippines; Where: Wellington Regional Stadium; When: Tuesday, 5.30pm

A week ago, the Football Ferns were the team that hadn’t.

Won a FIFA Women’s World Cup match, that is.

Now, they are the team that did.

Beat Norway, home of some of European football’s greatest attackers – 1-0 at Eden Park last Thursday.

And as they take to the pitch at Wellington Regional Stadium on Tuesday evening, to play the Philippines in a rare World Cup match where they are the favourites, the question is what could they do.

Beat the Philippines, as they did 2-1 last September, and they will be on the verge of making the round of 16, able to secure a spot later on Tuesday if Norway don’t beat Switzerland in Hamilton.

Everything has changed about the Ferns in the space of 90 minutes – plus the 10 added on, which were some of the most anxious in New Zealand football history.

A team that has for more than a decade – basically since the London Olympics – been defined by failure, is now the team that pulled off arguably the biggest upset in Women’s World Cup history.

The national women’s football team was far down the pecking order of teams the nation cared about, but at least until Sunday – and, they’ll be hoping, for at least another week beyond that – they will have all of Aotearoa cheering on their every move.

At the same time, nothing has changed – for the 23 players and the similar-sized support staff around them.

When she spoke last Friday afternoon, having already taken her first session after the Ferns’ historic win, their focus swiftly turning to the Philippines, coach Jitka Klimková stressed one particular point three times.

First when she said the 10 minutes of stoppage time against Norway were “the longest 10 minutes in my life – but honestly we believed. We believed that we could do it and how we did it was unforgettable”.

Then, when asked about whether the team’s expectations had changed: “We believed. We believed from the beginning. We were so prepared. We worked so hard for this moment and we stayed calm, we stayed focused and we believed and we did it.”

Finally, when a reporter from another media outlet asked: “Did you really, really believe that such a dominant performance was possible against that team?”

Klimková: “I really, really, really believed”.

As the saying goes, seeing is believing, so after seeing just four wins in 25 matches under Klimková before the World Cup, none of them against team’s of Norway’s calibre, there understandably wasn’t a lot of faith outside the team, though there was absolutely plenty of hope.

Now those hopes have been fulfilled and there is belief up and down New Zealand, with the World Cup catching on in a way it might not have had the Ferns failed in their first match, in front of a record 42,137-strong crowd.

A sell-out crowd of around 33,000 now awaits in Wellington for their clash with the Philippines and another of 26,000 will be there on Sunday in Dunedin when they meet Switzerland.

While expectations might have already been high internally, they’ve certainly shifted externally.

Falling short on Tuesday would leave the Ferns needing something against the Swiss, as would a win plus a bounce-back win by Norway at Waikato Stadium.

But if they play the way they did last Thursday, harrying and pressing from the off and making calm, considered choices in possession, they should at least take care of their part of the bargain.

Seven Philippines starters against Switzerland started in their loss to the Ferns in a hotly-contested match in Los Angeles last September, as did one of their substitutes on Friday, with another player coming on in both games.

Only five Ferns starters from September were present last Thursday, with two more coming off the bench against Norway and another player coming off the bench on both occasions.

First-choice goalkeeper Vic Esson, centre backs Rebekah Stott and Katie Bowen, midfielders Ria Percival and Malia Steinmetz and forward Hannah Wilkinson all missed the last meeting and should help the Ferns have an easier time of it.

But as they showed Norway last Thursday, nothing’s ever that easy at a World Cup.

Football Ferns – FIFA Women’s World Cup

Squad

Goalkeepers: Vic Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

Fixtures/results

Football Ferns 1 (Hannah Wilkinson 48’) Norway 0. HT: 0-0

July 25, 5.30pm: v Philippines; Wellington Regional Stadium

July 30, 7pm: v Switzerland; Dunedin Stadium