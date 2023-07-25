FIFA Women's World Cup: Penguins pick the winner of Football Ferns v Philippines

The penguins from Kelly Tarlton's have made their second pick of the FIFA Women's World Cup, for the Football Ferns' match against the Philippines.

The penguins from Kelly Tarlton’s were switched on ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup opener and they’re hoping to now make it two successful picks out of two.

They called the Football Ferns’ win over Norway when almost no-one else did and they’ve now had their say on New Zealand’s second match, against the Philippines at Wellington Regional Stadium at 5.30pm on Tuesday.

This is a rare fixture the Ferns head into as favourites, but what do the cousins of Tazuni, the official World Cup mascot, think?

Watch the video above to find out who they picked, then watch the match on Sky Sport 1, Prime, or Stuff from 5.30pm to find out if they got it right.

And check back at 12pm on Wednesday, when the penguins make their first pick for a match not involving New Zealand – Thursday’s blockbuster between the reigning champions, the United States, and the team they beat in the 2019 final, the Netherlands.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The penguins at Kelly Tarlton's had to choose between the Football Ferns and the Philippines for their second pick of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

When they heard the World Cup was coming to New Zealand, the Kelly Tarlton’s penguins were excited to be involved and try their hand at picking some winners.

Sea Life Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium is home to 23 king penguins – the second-largest species, who have yellow markings on their faces – and 48 gentoo penguins – who are smaller and have white stripes on their foreheads.

Tazuni meanwhile is a little blue penguin – a species found in the wild in both New Zealand and Australia, the co-hosts of the World Cup, which features 32 teams and 64 matches over the next five weeks.

Will the Kelly Tarlton’s penguins turn out to be cannily accurate, like Germany’s Paul the Octopus, who got 12 correct from 14 attempts across the 2008 men’s European Championship and the 2010 men’s World Cup?

You’ll have to watch their picks and the matches to find out, but so far, they’ve been on the money.

Some might prefer hard data to gain an insight into who is going to succeed and who is going to fail at this year’s World Cup – like what’s on offer in Stuff’s power rankings and match predictions.

Those predictions have the Ferns at 45% to win on Tuesday, with the Philippines at 35% and a draw at 20%.

But watching penguins choose between two buckets of fish is a lot more fun.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF The penguins at Kelly Tarlton's have a massive affinity for football. Will it help them predict results at the FIFA Women's World Cup?

FIFA Women’s World Cup

This week’s matches in New Zealand

Tuesday, 5.30pm: Football Ferns v Philippines; Wellington Regional Stadium

Tuesday, 8pm: Switzerland v Norway; Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Wednesday, 5pm: Japan v Costa Rica; Dunedin Stadium

Wednesday, 7.30pm: Spain v Zambia; Eden Park, Auckland

Thursday, 1pm: United States v Netherlands; Wellington

Thursday, 7.30pm: Portugal v Vietnam; Waikato Stadium

Friday, 12pm: Argentina v South Africa; Dunedin Stadium

Saturday, 7.30pm: Sweden v Italy; Wellington Regional Stadium

Sunday, 7pm: Football Ferns v Switzerland; Dunedin Stadium

Sunday, 7pm: Norway v Philippines; Eden Park