FIFA Women's World Cup: All you need to know about the matches on July 25

The Football Ferns will be chasing a second win on Tuesday at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, when they face the Philippines at 5.30pm at Wellington Regional Stadium in a match streamed live on Stuff as well as Sky Sport 1 and Prime.

If they do win, and if Norway don’t beat Switzerland later in the evening at Waikato Stadium, the top two teams in group A could be decided just six days into the tournament.

The final match of the first round will be played earlier in the afternoon at Sydney Football Stadium and it’s a doozy, with Colombia and South Korea potentially playing for second place behind Germany.

Once all 32 teams have been in action, we will have an excellent guide as to how they are stacking up.

Here’s all you need to know about the matches on Tuesday, July 25.

Football Ferns v Philippines

Group A; Where: Wellington Regional Stadium; When: 5.30pm

Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, Prime, Stuff

Five days after ending their 15-match winless run at World Cups with a 1-0 win over Norway, the Football Ferns have an excellent chance to grab a second against the Philippines, in a rare tournament fixture they head into as favourites. If they can get the job done, they will be on the verge of advancing to the round of 16, but the Philippines will be looking at this as their best chance of a result at their first World Cup, and thought they deserved more in their 2-0 loss to Switzerland.

Key players: Indiah-Paige Riley got through a mountain of work on the right flank for the Ferns against Norway, both offensively and defensively – an area of her game where improvement was key to her making the World Cup squad. Her fellow former Australian international – and former club team-mate – Angie Beard made her Philippines debut against the Swiss, and they are set to be in action in close quarters on the same side of the pitch.

Stuff match predictor: Football Ferns 45%, draw 20%, Philippines 35%

TAB odds: Football Ferns $1.29, draw $4.80, Philippines $9.00

Colombia v South Korea

Group H; Where: Sydney Football Stadium; When: 2pm [NZ time]

Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1

Colombia might be wondering what could have been this year, as it was their country that lost to New Zealand and Australia in the final vote for the hosting rights for the 2023 World Cup. They now find themselves in Sydney, likely needing to win their opening match to have any chance of advancing. They and South Korea have both only won World Cup match – will one of them get another in what is their third and fourth tournament respectively?

Key players: Colombia’s hopes will rely a lot on 18-year-old midfielder Linda Caicedo, who played at last year’s FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup and has since joined Spanish giants Real Madrid. She was player of the tournament at the 2022 Copa América Femenina, where she scored twice. South Korea’s veteran midfielder Ji So-Yun is running out of chances to taste some semblance of World Cup success.

Stuff match predictor: Colombia 32%, draw 20%, South Korea 48%

TAB odds: Colombia $2.87, draw $2.87, South Korea $2.55

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Can Caroline Graham Hansen and Norway bounce back against Switzerland?

Switzerland v Norway

Group A; Where: Waikato Stadium; When: 8pm

Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1

Switzerland could find themselves with five million extra fans in the final match on Tuesday, as a win for them over Norway could either send the Football Ferns into the round of 16 – if they take care of their own business earlier in the evening – or give them a big helping hand – if they stumble in Wellington. Norway were embarrassed in losing to the Ferns at Eden Park and will be eager to bounce back and keep their hopes of advancing alive. The bad news: They’ve only won one of the last four meetings between these two.

Key players: She was largely kept in check by New Zealand captain Ali Riley last Thursday, but there was a sense Norway didn’t get the ball out to Caroline Graham Hansen on their right wing anywhere near as much as they should have. She has had a sore throat in between matches, however, and Switzerland should have Arsenal defender Noelle Maritz in place at left back to stop her.

Stuff match predictor: Switzerland 27%, draw 20%, Norway 50%

TAB odds: Switzerland $3.30, draw $3.30, Norway $2.10

