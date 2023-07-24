FIFA Women's World Cup: All you need to know about the Philippines

The Philippines will be looking to stay alive in their first FIFA Women’s World Cup when they face New Zealand’s Football Ferns in Wellington on Tuesday.

Katrina Guillou was almost their hero as they faced Switzerland in their first World Cup match in Dunedin on Friday evening.

But her go-ahead goal in the first half at Dunedin Stadium was ruled out for offside, and after conceding a soft penalty, they ultimately lost 2-0 to the Swiss.

The Philippines would have been looking at World Cup co-hosts New Zealand as their weakest opponent ahead of the tournament, but the Ferns’ opening-night win over Norway has changed the picture somewhat.

When the two teams met in Los Angeles, it was the Ferns who prevailed, coming from behind to win 2-1 thanks to a rare goal from captain Ali Riley and a penalty from centre back Meikayla Moore, who isn’t in their World Cup squad.

Lars Baron/Getty Images Katrina Guillou celebrates after scoring for the Philippines against Switzerland – a goal that was ruled out for offside.

Philippines coach Alen Stajcic made one visit to Wellington Regional Stadium when he coached the Central Coast Mariners in A-League Men, losing 2-1 to the Wellington Phoenix in the early days of 2020.

He hailed the Ferns’ win over Norway as “one of the biggest upsets in the history of the Women's World Cup”.

But warned them that his side would be out to crash their party: “The next game is a different ball game. It starts at nil-all again”.

Philippines

Nickname: Filipinas

Fifa ranking: No 46

World Cup history: First appearance

How they qualified: Semifinalists at 2022 Women’s Asian Cup

Coach: Alen Stajcic

Captains: Tahnai Annis & Hali Long

Last five results: 2-0 defeat v Switzerland, 5-1 defeat v Sweden, 2-1 win v Vietnam, 1-0 win v Malaysia, 1-0 defeat v Myanmar

Last result v New Zealand: 2-1 defeat, September 2022

Squad

Goalkeepers: Kiara Fontanilla, Kaiya Jota, Olivia McDaniel

Defenders: Alicia Barker, Angela Beard, Reina Bonta, Malea Cesar, Jessika Cowart, Sofia Harrison, Hali Long, Dominique Randle

Midfielders: Tahnai Annis, Ryley Bugay, Anicka Castañeda, Sara Eggesvik, Quinley Quezada, Jaclyn Sawicki

Forwards: Sarina Bolden, Isabella Flanigan, Carleigh Frilles, Katrina Guillou, Chandler McDaniel, Meryll Serrano

Oisin Keniry/Getty Images Angie Beard made her debut for the Philippines in their World Cup opener, having previously played for Australia.

Key players

Angie Beard made her debut for the Philippines in their World Cup opener, having only recently switched allegiance from Australia, who she played three matches for.

US-born striker Sarina Bolden will spearhead the Philippines’ attack. Although she only scored once for the team, she made a considerable impact in her short time at Western Sydney Wanderers, her arrival coinciding with their rise up the A-League Women table.

Jaclyn Sawiki captained A-League Women newcomers Western United to the grand final in their first season last summer. The Canadian-born midfielder played one game for them in 2011, but switched to the Philippines in 2022.

Outlook

The Philippines will be eyeing their match against New Zealand on July 25 in Wellington as their best chance to get a result at their first World Cup. They have played a lot of football this year, albeit largely against inferior opponents.

TAB odds: $501