FIFA Women's World Cup: Italy sub Cristiana Girelli scores late winner against Argentina

At Eden Park, Auckland: Italy 1 (Cristiana Girelli 87’) Argentina 0. HT: 0-0

Group G points (games played): Sweden 3 (1), Italy 3 (1), South Africa 0 (1), Argentina 0 (1)

Italy scored an 87th minute winner, but didn’t quieten the rowdy Argentina fans who turned out in good numbers for their FIFA Women’s World Cup clash at Eden Park on Monday night.

Cristiana Girelli was the hero four minutes after coming off the bench as a substitute, getting to a cross from deep by Lisa Boattin ahead of defender Eliana Stabile and sending her header past goalkeeper Vanina Correa.

The goal from the Juventus veteran gave Italy a big boost in the battle to escape group G, moving them level on points with Sweden after the first round of matches.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Cristiana Girelli celebrates after scoring Italy's late winner against Argentina at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Sweden also needed a late winner to see off a spirited South African side in their opener, winning 2-1 in miserable conditions in Wellington on Sunday.

The 30,889-strong crowd in Auckland were treated to a competitive, back-and-forth encounter. It featured six yellow cards – the most of any World Cup match so far – but also deserved a goal and eventually got it.

A group of Argentinian fans at the top of Eden Park’s west stand sang and played drums throughout the 90 minutes, making for a lively evening, even if the result didn’t ultimately go their way.

Italy twice put the ball in the back of the net in the first half, but on both occasions the goals were correctly ruled out for offside.

Midfielder Arianna Caruso was the first to experience false hope, straying too far as she received the ball before curling a shot past Correa in the 18th minute.

Sixteen-year-old midfielder Giulia Dragoni set up the second chance on her World Cup debut, playing in forward Valentina Giacinti, who finished neatly in the 43rd minute, but only because the flag had correctly been kept down until she put the ball in the back of the net.

The four minutes of first-half stoppage time were lively, with Argentina firing off a couple of shots, but they went into the dressing room having not tested Italian stopper Francesca Durante.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Sixteen-year-old Giulia Dragoni made her first FIFA Women's World Cup appearance for Italy against Argentina.

Argentina had not scored a first-half goal in nine World Cup matches before Monday evening and their search for one went on.

A free kick from Stabile had to be punched clear by Durante as the second half began and the end-to-end contest resumed.

Shots from distance by Italian midfielder Manuela Giugliano and forward Barbara Bonansea were well off target as the hour mark approached.

A free kick from Giugliano only just went over the bar as the clock ticked towards 70 minutes, while Bonansea had a cross deflected safely into Correa’s arms.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Italy celebrate at the final whistle of their FIFA Women's World Cup win over Argentina.

Girelli’s introduction and goal changed the nature of the match dramatically, but while Argentina pushed hard in the seven minutes of stoppage time, there was no equaliser to be found.

They came closest when midfielder Florencia Bonsegundo forced Durante to save a free kick in the fourth added minute.

The South Americans are next in action at lunchtime on Friday against South Africa in Dunedin, a match they will likely need to win in order to advance.

Italy will head to Wellington for their next match, a top-of-group-G clash with fellow Europeans Sweden on Saturday evening.