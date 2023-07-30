FIFA Women's World Cup: All you need to know about the matches on July 30

Ten days after the last one, it’s time for the biggest night in New Zealand football history.

The Football Ferns play Switzerland at Dunedin Stadium, looking for a place in the round of 16 at a FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time.

Norway and the Philippines are also in the mix to advance from group A, the first of the eight groups to be decided.

Sunday also brings the third and fourth matches in group H, including one between two first-up winners.

Here’s all you need to know about the matches on July 30.

Football Ferns v Switzerland

Group A; Where: Dunedin Stadium; When: 7pm

The Football Ferns have never played in Dunedin before and come the final whistle on Sunday evening, they might want to play there a lot, or they might never want to play their again. After falling to the Philippines on Tuesday in Wellington, they can control their own destiny with regard to making the round of 16 with a win over the Swiss, but might still be able to make it with a draw. Switzerland meanwhile need just a point to be sure of their own advancement, but can still make it even if they lose.

Key players: The Football Ferns’ most consistently dangerous player so far has been forward Jacqui Hand, who set Hannah Wilkinson up to score in their opening win over Norway, then hit the post and found the back of the net against the Philippines, only to have the goal ruled out for an offside in the buildup. Swiss captain Lia Wälti will have a big role to play in the all-important battle for control in midfield.

Stuff match predictor: Football Ferns 33%, draw 20%, Switzerland 47%

TAB odds: Football Ferns $3.80, draw $2.87, Switzerland $2.10

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Will Norway’s star forward Caroline Graham Hansen be restored to their starting lineup against the Philippines?

Norway v Philippines

Group A; Where: Eden Park, Auckland; When: 7pm

Can Norway advance despite their first-up loss to New Zealand? Can the Philippines make the knockout stages at their first World Cup? If either of those happen at the expense of the Ferns, it will be a kick in the guts to home fans. Norway need a win, while a draw will be enough for the Philippines if New Zealand lose down south.

Key players: Caroline Graham Hansen was right to be upset about her benching ahead of Norway’s draw with Switzerland, even though she later apologised for her outburst. She was her team’s best player in their loss the Ferns – they just didn’t get the ball to her often enough. She should be able to put the Philippines’ defenders on skates, but Sarina Bolden seized her moment on attack for them against the Ferns and will have seen how shaky their defenders were against less-fancied opponents in their opener.

Stuff match predictor: Norway 66%, draw 16%, Philippines 18%

TAB odds: Norway $1.12, draw $7.50, Philippines $8

South Korea v Morocco

Group H; Where: Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide; When: 4.30pm [NZ time]

The first match on Sunday features two teams fighting to stay alive. South Korea will be eliminated if they lose and Germany don’t lose to Colombia, while Morocco will be eliminated if they lose and Colombia don’t lose to Germany. South Korea have now played 11 World Cup matches for just one win after their loss to Colombia, while Morocco will be looking for an easier time of it than they had in their 6-0 defeat against Germany.

Key players: Lee-Geum Min will have an important role to play for South Korea in midfield, while Morocco will be looking to Rosella Ayane, who scored twice in six matches at the Africa Women Cup of Nations last year, as they chase their first World Cup goal.

Stuff match predictor: South Korea 65%, draw 16%, Morocco 19%

TAB odds: South Korea $1.57, draw $3.60, Morocco $5.50

Germany v Colombia

Group H; Where: Sydney Football Stadium; When: 9.30pm [NZ time]

Two first-up winners go head to head in Sydney, with Germany able to advance if they win and South Korea do not beat Morocco earlier in the day, and Colombia able to advance if they win and Morocco do not beat South Korea. Germany laid down an early marker in putting six goals past the African nation in their opener, while Colombia’s second World Cup win in eight matches has them eyeing a place in the round of 16 for the second time.

Key players: Alex Popp scored a brace against Morocco and will be looking to continue her pursuit of the golden boot, while Colombia will be hoping their teenage star Linda Caicedo is fit to start after her worrying collapse in training ahead of the match, which they have said is of no major concern.

Stuff match predictor: Germany 77%, draw 12%, Colombia 11%

TAB odds: Germany $1.20, draw $5.50, Colombia $11

